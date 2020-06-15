All apartments in Provo
1358 S 1550 E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1358 S 1550 E

1358 South 1550 East · (801) 404-5280 ext. 204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1358 South 1550 East, Provo, UT 84606
Provo South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1358 S 1550 E · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Newly Renovated 4 bed, 3.5 bath home! - Spacious Provo home in GREAT location neighboring Bicentennial Park. New carpet, flooring and paint throughout unit! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, oven, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.. Washer/Dryer included in unit. Central air. 1 covered parking spot per unit. Call today to schedule a showing!

Rent:$1650
Deposit:$1650
Utilities:Tenant pays all utilities, internet, and cable.

No pets. No smoking.

To schedule a showing call or text (801) 404-5280 ext. 204
Or visit us at: www.armstrongproperty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 S 1550 E have any available units?
1358 S 1550 E has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1358 S 1550 E have?
Some of 1358 S 1550 E's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 S 1550 E currently offering any rent specials?
1358 S 1550 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 S 1550 E pet-friendly?
No, 1358 S 1550 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1358 S 1550 E offer parking?
Yes, 1358 S 1550 E does offer parking.
Does 1358 S 1550 E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1358 S 1550 E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 S 1550 E have a pool?
No, 1358 S 1550 E does not have a pool.
Does 1358 S 1550 E have accessible units?
No, 1358 S 1550 E does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 S 1550 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1358 S 1550 E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1358 S 1550 E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1358 S 1550 E has units with air conditioning.
