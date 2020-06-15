1358 S 1550 E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Newly Renovated 4 bed, 3.5 bath home! - Spacious Provo home in GREAT location neighboring Bicentennial Park. New carpet, flooring and paint throughout unit! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, oven, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.. Washer/Dryer included in unit. Central air. 1 covered parking spot per unit. Call today to schedule a showing!



Rent:$1650

Deposit:$1650

Utilities:Tenant pays all utilities, internet, and cable.



No pets. No smoking.



To schedule a showing call or text (801) 404-5280 ext. 204

Or visit us at: www.armstrongproperty.com



(RLNE5770173)