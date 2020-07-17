Amenities

1234 N 800 W Available 08/01/20 2 Room Cottage in Provo - This is a fantastic two bedroom, one bath home on a large lot in North Provo. This home is close to everything, just minutes from downtown Provo and Orem. Located only 5 minutes from I-15. The property is large and beautiful, great for activities outside.



2 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Storage Space

Large Fenced Yard

.18 acres

Air Conditioning

Auto Sprinklers

Google Fiber Internet

$950/month Rent

$950 Deposit

$30 Application Fee

1-Year Lease

Tenant expected to water Lawn

Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant



NO PETS/NO SMOKERS



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720 - 210 - 5394. This property is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



(RLNE2588284)