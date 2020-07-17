All apartments in Provo
1234 N 800 W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1234 N 800 W

1234 North 800 West · (385) 985-3848
Location

1234 North 800 West, Provo, UT 84604
River Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1234 N 800 W · Avail. Aug 1

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
all utils included
air conditioning
accessible
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
google fiber
internet access
1234 N 800 W Available 08/01/20 2 Room Cottage in Provo - This is a fantastic two bedroom, one bath home on a large lot in North Provo. This home is close to everything, just minutes from downtown Provo and Orem. Located only 5 minutes from I-15. The property is large and beautiful, great for activities outside.

2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Storage Space
Large Fenced Yard
.18 acres
Air Conditioning
Auto Sprinklers
Google Fiber Internet
$950/month Rent
$950 Deposit
$30 Application Fee
1-Year Lease
Tenant expected to water Lawn
Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant

NO PETS/NO SMOKERS

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720 - 210 - 5394. This property is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

(RLNE2588284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 N 800 W have any available units?
1234 N 800 W has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1234 N 800 W have?
Some of 1234 N 800 W's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1234 N 800 W currently offering any rent specials?
1234 N 800 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 N 800 W pet-friendly?
No, 1234 N 800 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1234 N 800 W offer parking?
No, 1234 N 800 W does not offer parking.
Does 1234 N 800 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 N 800 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 N 800 W have a pool?
No, 1234 N 800 W does not have a pool.
Does 1234 N 800 W have accessible units?
Yes, 1234 N 800 W has accessible units.
Does 1234 N 800 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1234 N 800 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 N 800 W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1234 N 800 W has units with air conditioning.
