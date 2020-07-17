Amenities
1234 N 800 W Available 08/01/20 2 Room Cottage in Provo - This is a fantastic two bedroom, one bath home on a large lot in North Provo. This home is close to everything, just minutes from downtown Provo and Orem. Located only 5 minutes from I-15. The property is large and beautiful, great for activities outside.
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Storage Space
Large Fenced Yard
.18 acres
Air Conditioning
Auto Sprinklers
Google Fiber Internet
$950/month Rent
$950 Deposit
$30 Application Fee
1-Year Lease
Tenant expected to water Lawn
Utilities: All utilities paid by tenant
NO PETS/NO SMOKERS
If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720 - 210 - 5394. This property is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.
