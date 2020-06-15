Amenities
1213 N 3020 W Available 07/01/20 Adorable Provo Home - AMAZING LOCATION AND YARD! - Highlight Features:
Real Hardwood Floors
Natural Lighting
Gorgeous Mountain Views
Kitchen Island with Dry Bar & Custom Pot Rack above Island
Luxurious Corner Tub & Separate Stand Up Shower
Walk-In Closet in the Master Bedroom
Vaulted Ceilings in Entryway
Open & Spacious Home
Fenced Yard
GOOGLE FIBER!
3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2,000 sq.ft.
Monthly Rent $1,695
Security Deposit $1,695
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric & Garbage
Owner Pays - HOA
Appliances: Gas Range, Upgraded LG refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Microwave, Dishwasher
Yard: Fenced back yard with plenty of lawn space. Lifetime storage shed. Swing Set is included. Are you a gardener? There is already gardening boxes set up for the vegetables you want to grow.
Location: This home is perfectly located!
- Easy walk to Lakeview Elementary.
- Very close to the new Provo High School.
- Next to four parks, tennis courts, running track, and the Provo River Trail.
NO PETS
NO SMOKING
No Pets Allowed
