Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage google fiber tennis court

1213 N 3020 W Available 07/01/20 Adorable Provo Home - AMAZING LOCATION AND YARD! - Highlight Features:

Real Hardwood Floors

Natural Lighting

Gorgeous Mountain Views

Kitchen Island with Dry Bar & Custom Pot Rack above Island

Luxurious Corner Tub & Separate Stand Up Shower

Walk-In Closet in the Master Bedroom

Vaulted Ceilings in Entryway

Open & Spacious Home

Fenced Yard

GOOGLE FIBER!



3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2,000 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,695

Security Deposit $1,695



Parking: 2 Car Garage



Utilities:

Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric & Garbage

Owner Pays - HOA



Appliances: Gas Range, Upgraded LG refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Microwave, Dishwasher



Yard: Fenced back yard with plenty of lawn space. Lifetime storage shed. Swing Set is included. Are you a gardener? There is already gardening boxes set up for the vegetables you want to grow.



Location: This home is perfectly located!

- Easy walk to Lakeview Elementary.

- Very close to the new Provo High School.

- Next to four parks, tennis courts, running track, and the Provo River Trail.



NO PETS

NO SMOKING



To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.



To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.



http://resepm.com/available-rentals/



***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***



RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.



