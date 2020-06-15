All apartments in Provo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1213 N 3020 W

1213 North 3020 West · (801) 655-2449 ext. 1007
Location

1213 North 3020 West, Provo, UT 84601
Lake View North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 N 3020 W · Avail. Jul 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
tennis court
1213 N 3020 W Available 07/01/20 Adorable Provo Home - AMAZING LOCATION AND YARD! - Highlight Features:
Real Hardwood Floors
Natural Lighting
Gorgeous Mountain Views
Kitchen Island with Dry Bar & Custom Pot Rack above Island
Luxurious Corner Tub & Separate Stand Up Shower
Walk-In Closet in the Master Bedroom
Vaulted Ceilings in Entryway
Open & Spacious Home
Fenced Yard
GOOGLE FIBER!

3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2,000 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,695
Security Deposit $1,695

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Utilities:
Tenant Pays - Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric & Garbage
Owner Pays - HOA

Appliances: Gas Range, Upgraded LG refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, Microwave, Dishwasher

Yard: Fenced back yard with plenty of lawn space. Lifetime storage shed. Swing Set is included. Are you a gardener? There is already gardening boxes set up for the vegetables you want to grow.

Location: This home is perfectly located!
- Easy walk to Lakeview Elementary.
- Very close to the new Provo High School.
- Next to four parks, tennis courts, running track, and the Provo River Trail.

NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

(RLNE4896904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 N 3020 W have any available units?
1213 N 3020 W has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1213 N 3020 W have?
Some of 1213 N 3020 W's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 N 3020 W currently offering any rent specials?
1213 N 3020 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 N 3020 W pet-friendly?
No, 1213 N 3020 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1213 N 3020 W offer parking?
Yes, 1213 N 3020 W does offer parking.
Does 1213 N 3020 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 N 3020 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 N 3020 W have a pool?
No, 1213 N 3020 W does not have a pool.
Does 1213 N 3020 W have accessible units?
No, 1213 N 3020 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 N 3020 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 N 3020 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 N 3020 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 N 3020 W does not have units with air conditioning.
