1115 Independence Ave.

Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Just off the dining room you'll enjoy a private balcony to welcome in the summer breeze. Once you make your way upstairs you’ll fall in love with the vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom along with the master bath ensuite. There are two more nice sized bedrooms along with a laundry room. One of the best features of this townhome Is that you get to have a two-car garage. Seriously! No more scraping snow off your windshield in the winter. The community also has several amenities including a clubhouse, gym, movie theater, pool and hot tub.
For showings please reach out to: 801-810-7165
We require an application from all adults 18 and older.
Application Fee: $35 per person
Rent: $1,600
Deposit: $1,600
Tenants Pay: Gas, Electricity & Water
One time Lease Initiation Fee: $150
Tenants must have their own renter’s insurance or they will be enrolled in a liability waiver program for $15/month.
