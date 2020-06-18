1115 Independence Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Just off the dining room you'll enjoy a private balcony to welcome in the summer breeze. Once you make your way upstairs you’ll fall in love with the vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom along with the master bath ensuite. There are two more nice sized bedrooms along with a laundry room. One of the best features of this townhome Is that you get to have a two-car garage. Seriously! No more scraping snow off your windshield in the winter. The community also has several amenities including a clubhouse, gym, movie theater, pool and hot tub.



For showings please reach out to: 801-810-7165



We require an application from all adults 18 and older.



Application Fee: $35 per person

Rent: $1,600

Deposit: $1,600

Tenants Pay: Gas, Electricity & Water

One time Lease Initiation Fee: $150



Tenants must have their own renter’s insurance or they will be enrolled in a liability waiver program for $15/month.



Professionally managed by Vision Real Estate



Visit us at UtahRentals.com



(RLNE5764919)