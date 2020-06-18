All apartments in Provo
1115 Independence Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1115 Independence Ave

1115 Independence Avenue · (801) 375-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Provo
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

1115 Independence Avenue, Provo, UT 84604
Grand View South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 Independence Ave · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1696 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Updated Townhome with Two Car Garage - Come home to this beautiful townhome located right off I-15. You'll love the high-end kitchen cabinets along with the granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Just off the dining room you'll enjoy a private balcony to welcome in the summer breeze. Once you make your way upstairs you’ll fall in love with the vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom along with the master bath ensuite. There are two more nice sized bedrooms along with a laundry room. One of the best features of this townhome Is that you get to have a two-car garage. Seriously! No more scraping snow off your windshield in the winter. The community also has several amenities including a clubhouse, gym, movie theater, pool and hot tub.

For showings please reach out to: 801-810-7165

We require an application from all adults 18 and older.

Application Fee: $35 per person
Rent: $1,600
Deposit: $1,600
Tenants Pay: Gas, Electricity & Water
One time Lease Initiation Fee: $150

Tenants must have their own renter’s insurance or they will be enrolled in a liability waiver program for $15/month.

Professionally managed by Vision Real Estate

Visit us at UtahRentals.com

(RLNE5764919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1115 Independence Ave have any available units?
1115 Independence Ave has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 Independence Ave have?
Some of 1115 Independence Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Independence Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Independence Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Independence Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Independence Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Provo.
Does 1115 Independence Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Independence Ave does offer parking.
Does 1115 Independence Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Independence Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Independence Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1115 Independence Ave has a pool.
Does 1115 Independence Ave have accessible units?
No, 1115 Independence Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Independence Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Independence Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Independence Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Independence Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

