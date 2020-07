Amenities

1007 Eastgate Drive Available 08/04/20 EastGate 3 bed 1.5 bath - This 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse is a great find! With newer carpets and paint, this property is in fine condition, and looks great. With a nice community, this townhouse includes a large private grass area to play or have BBQ's. Private patio and covered parking are also included. Set up for Google Fiber. Visit www.UtahRentals.com to schedule a showing.



FEES:

Application Fees: $35/adult

Rent: $1350

Deposit: $1350*

Lease Initiation Fee: $150

Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)



* OAC - An additional deposit may be required for poor credit/rental history

**Renters insurance is required



Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886609)