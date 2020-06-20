All apartments in Pleasant Grove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

644 S 2310 W

644 South 2310 West · (801) 874-5902
Location

644 South 2310 West, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Sam White's Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 644 S 2310 W · Avail. Jul 10

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
644 S 2310 W Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PLEASANT GROVE - SINGLE FAMILY HOME 
644 S 2310 W
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

3 Bed / 2.5 Bath
2 Car Garage
1,605 Sq. Ft.
2014 Year Built
$1,850 Rent - monthly
$1,850 Deposit (oac)
$50 Amenities Package - monthly
Application fees $35/adult
Lease Initiation $150
12 Month Lease (12 month renewal)
Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

Imagine returning home from a fun evening with friends at one of the many neighborhood restaurants, or even nearby Evermore Park, to relax in this beautiful home with upgrades throughout. Upon entering this immaculate home, you'll find gorgeous laminate flooring, two tone paint, and plantation shutters throughout. The open great room with stunning gas fireplace and mantle leads you to the spacious kitchen with ceiling height cabinets and quartz counter tops. There's even a half bath on the main floor. Abundant storage exists in the 4ft tall crawlspace. Upstairs is bright and open. The Master includes an ensuite bath and large walk in closet. Another 2 bedrooms with large closets, a full bathroom, and large laundry complete the home. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all INCLUDED!! Conveniently located just 3 minutes from freeway access.

This home is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Grenwood Elementary, American Fork Jr. High School, American Fork High School.

- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Amenities
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- For a fee the tenants could join the Ivory Mayfield community center with clubhouse, pool, splash pad and work out room.
- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4930480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

