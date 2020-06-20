Amenities

644 S 2310 W Available 07/10/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PLEASANT GROVE - SINGLE FAMILY HOME

644 S 2310 W

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062



3 Bed / 2.5 Bath

2 Car Garage

1,605 Sq. Ft.

2014 Year Built

$1,850 Rent - monthly

$1,850 Deposit (oac)

$50 Amenities Package - monthly

Application fees $35/adult

Lease Initiation $150

12 Month Lease (12 month renewal)

Applications at https://www.utahrentals.com/available-rentals



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



Imagine returning home from a fun evening with friends at one of the many neighborhood restaurants, or even nearby Evermore Park, to relax in this beautiful home with upgrades throughout. Upon entering this immaculate home, you'll find gorgeous laminate flooring, two tone paint, and plantation shutters throughout. The open great room with stunning gas fireplace and mantle leads you to the spacious kitchen with ceiling height cabinets and quartz counter tops. There's even a half bath on the main floor. Abundant storage exists in the 4ft tall crawlspace. Upstairs is bright and open. The Master includes an ensuite bath and large walk in closet. Another 2 bedrooms with large closets, a full bathroom, and large laundry complete the home. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all INCLUDED!! Conveniently located just 3 minutes from freeway access.



This home is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Grenwood Elementary, American Fork Jr. High School, American Fork High School.



- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Amenities

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- For a fee the tenants could join the Ivory Mayfield community center with clubhouse, pool, splash pad and work out room.

- HOA covers: Common Area Maintenance



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



