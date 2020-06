Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large Pleasant Grove home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Formal living room opens into dining room area with a roomy kitchen and leading to a big TV Room. Laundry & half bath complete this level. Upper level has three bedrooms, including a Master Suite and a full hall bath. Two bedrooms and a full bath complete the lower level. Two car garage, with a lovely back yard (not fenced). No pets, no smokers/vapers. Renter's Insurance required. Panoramic 360 Tour can be viewed at link below. Offered by Presidio Property Management. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com



https://view.ricohtours.com/0b004061-98c3-4284-8133-07b8d3f4d3d3/

Lovely larger Pleasant Grove Home in great location