Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage hot tub internet access

2000 Prospector Ave #314 Available 07/01/20 Affordable Downtown Park City - Prospector Area Great Views and Steps to Free Shuttle - The New Claim Condo Complex is located in the Prospector Square area of downtown Park City. Just steps away from restaurants, shopping and local businesses, the condos are conveniently situated less than five minutes from Park City Main Street. There’s a shuttle pick-up right out front, giving you the opportunity to utilize local transportation.

This comfortable 2 bedroom condo has 2 queen beds + a sleeper sofa for guests. The master has a private bath and a stackable washer and dryer. There is a fully stocked kitchen. The oven and microwave were recently upgraded. The home has central AC and heat for comfort in summer or winter. There is a large sliding glass door to a long balcony for lots of light and enjoyable mountain views. The home is on the 3rd floor and the front door is located in a separate hall (not out in the courtyard) for a more private and quiet space.

This is a lovely home in a perfect downtown location at a great price!



2 Bedroom - 2 Baths - FURNISHED - Utilities INCLUDED!

Amenities:

2 Queen Beds + Sleeper Sofa

Balcony with Amazing Mountain Views

Gas Fireplace

Central Air Conditioning

Washer & Dryer

Underground Parking (as available w/monthly fee)

Free outdoor parking

Elevator Access

Indoor Hot Tub

Steps to Free Shuttle



Deposit: $1650

Rent: $1650/mth

Utilities Included

Basic Cable & Internet Included

Tenant pays for underground garage parking based on availability



Due to COVID-19, we will be scheduling showings for after the tenant check out and home cleaning (July 5) for pre-approved candidates only. Call Heather at 435-714-6544 to schedule a showing today!



(RLNE3186935)