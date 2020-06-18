All apartments in Park City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2000 Prospector Ave #314

2000 Prospector Avenue · (801) 235-7368 ext. 211
Location

2000 Prospector Avenue, Park City, UT 84060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2000 Prospector Ave #314 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
2000 Prospector Ave #314 Available 07/01/20 Affordable Downtown Park City - Prospector Area Great Views and Steps to Free Shuttle - The New Claim Condo Complex is located in the Prospector Square area of downtown Park City. Just steps away from restaurants, shopping and local businesses, the condos are conveniently situated less than five minutes from Park City Main Street. There’s a shuttle pick-up right out front, giving you the opportunity to utilize local transportation.
This comfortable 2 bedroom condo has 2 queen beds + a sleeper sofa for guests. The master has a private bath and a stackable washer and dryer. There is a fully stocked kitchen. The oven and microwave were recently upgraded. The home has central AC and heat for comfort in summer or winter. There is a large sliding glass door to a long balcony for lots of light and enjoyable mountain views. The home is on the 3rd floor and the front door is located in a separate hall (not out in the courtyard) for a more private and quiet space.
This is a lovely home in a perfect downtown location at a great price!

2 Bedroom - 2 Baths - FURNISHED - Utilities INCLUDED!
Amenities:
2 Queen Beds + Sleeper Sofa
Balcony with Amazing Mountain Views
Gas Fireplace
Central Air Conditioning
Washer & Dryer
Underground Parking (as available w/monthly fee)
Free outdoor parking
Elevator Access
Indoor Hot Tub
Steps to Free Shuttle

Deposit: $1650
Rent: $1650/mth
Utilities Included
Basic Cable & Internet Included
Tenant pays for underground garage parking based on availability

Due to COVID-19, we will be scheduling showings for after the tenant check out and home cleaning (July 5) for pre-approved candidates only. Call Heather at 435-714-6544 to schedule a showing today!

(RLNE3186935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Prospector Ave #314 have any available units?
2000 Prospector Ave #314 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2000 Prospector Ave #314 have?
Some of 2000 Prospector Ave #314's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Prospector Ave #314 currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Prospector Ave #314 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Prospector Ave #314 pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Prospector Ave #314 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Park City.
Does 2000 Prospector Ave #314 offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Prospector Ave #314 does offer parking.
Does 2000 Prospector Ave #314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Prospector Ave #314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Prospector Ave #314 have a pool?
No, 2000 Prospector Ave #314 does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Prospector Ave #314 have accessible units?
No, 2000 Prospector Ave #314 does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Prospector Ave #314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Prospector Ave #314 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Prospector Ave #314 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2000 Prospector Ave #314 has units with air conditioning.
