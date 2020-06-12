Apartment List
/
UT
/
ogden
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ogden, UT

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
138 Harrison BLVD
138 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT
138 Harrison BLVD Available 07/10/20 Big And Beautiful 5BR Home - This home is available soon. Five bedroom home with two bedrooms upstairs, three bedrooms downstairs. Storage galore throughout the entire home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ogden Central Buisness District
1 Unit Available
2238 Ogden Ave 1
2238 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1500 sqft
??Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Unit by Downtown?? - Property Id: 180173 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house from top to bottom in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
T.O. Smith
1 Unit Available
3033 Van Buren Ave 1
3033 Van Buren Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed Home on East Bench? - Property Id: 289316 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southeast Ogden
1 Unit Available
1073 Edgewood Dr.
1073 South Edgewood East Drive, Ogden, UT
1073 Edgewood Dr. Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on 1073 Edgewood in Ogden off Harrison Blvd. - Please call Wheeler and Assoc. at 801394-9493 or Korie on her cell 801458-8430 to view this home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson
1 Unit Available
2715 Lincoln Ave
2715 Lincoln Ave, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
2715 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Darling Ogden Home - Highlight Features: - Fenced Yard - Cute Front Porch Area - Ceiling Fans - Large Yard w/ Awesome Patio Space - Wood Flooring - Spacious Kitchen 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1,245 sq.ft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lynn
1 Unit Available
391 S 200 W
391 South 200 West, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1250 sqft
Cute half of a duplex! 2 car carport with a deck and a large fully fenced back yard. Right next to a school in a very lovely neighborhood in Ogden. Interior photos coming soon! This is a must see! Tenants pay electric and gas.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Canyon Road
1 Unit Available
1064 16th Street
1064 16th Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Amazing Location. Very well maintained Townhouse a must see. Call Dean with any questions.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Taylor
1 Unit Available
1380 23rd Street
1380 23rd Street, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom house in Ogden. Spacious fenced backyard. Pets are allowed with a monthly pet fee and nonrefundable pet deposit. Carpets have been replaced and other great renovations have been made. No smoking.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Ogden
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
4276 Monroe Blvd
4276 Monroe Boulevard, South Ogden, UT
South Ogden 4 Bedroom Home - South Ogden 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, fenced yard, carport with parking pad. This home a large master bedroom with bath fenced yard, storage shed, sprinkler system. $1,350 Month, $1,350 Deposit See Website: http://www.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Ogden
1 Unit Available
1714 E 5825 S Unit #3
1714 East 5825 South, South Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
3 Bed Townhouse in South Ogden with 1 car GARAGE - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a showing to see this gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Ogden
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Weber
1 Unit Available
6600 S 475 E - Unit 2
6600 South 475 East, South Weber, UT
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom South Weber Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Plain City
1 Unit Available
3451 W Larkspur
3451 Larkspur Ln, Plain City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1315 sqft
Plain City Patio Home For Lease! - Hard to find Plain City Patio Home For Lease!! This home has been very well maintained and has an open floor plan, the master bedroom has a master bathroom with a large walk-in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2952 S. 4700 W.
2952 South 4700 West, Weber County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1800 sqft
Taylor 3 Bedroom Home!! - Nice country home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 3 car garage/carport! Updated gas fireplace, central air, good size mud/laundry room. $1,275 Month, $1,275 Deposit. See Website: http://www.tourfactory.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Ogden
1 Unit Available
729 E 2700 N
729 East 2700 North, North Ogden, UT
729 E 2700 N Available 07/07/20 Beautiful North Ogden Home for Rent - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, ceiling fans, central air, large deck and patio area in the back.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Washington Terrace
1 Unit Available
4549 South 250 East
4549 South 250 East, Washington Terrace, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Washington Terrace! This spacious home features an welcoming updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Harrisville
1 Unit Available
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.

1 of 50

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1804 East Whitetail Drive
1804 East Whitetail Drive, Layton, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
**Half Off Special**Spacious and Modern Three Bedroom Four Bath Townhouse - Move in now and receive half of your first months rent.

June 2020 Ogden Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ogden Rent Report. Ogden rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ogden rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ogden Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ogden Rent Report. Ogden rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ogden rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Ogden rent trends were flat over the past month

Ogden rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ogden stand at $698 for a one-bedroom apartment and $895 for a two-bedroom. Ogden's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Ogden rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Ogden, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Ogden is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ogden's median two-bedroom rent of $895 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Ogden.
    • While Ogden's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ogden than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Ogden.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Ogden 1 BedroomsOgden 2 BedroomsOgden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOgden 3 BedroomsOgden Apartments with Balcony
    Ogden Apartments with GarageOgden Apartments with GymOgden Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOgden Apartments with Parking
    Ogden Apartments with PoolOgden Apartments with Washer-DryerOgden Dog Friendly ApartmentsOgden Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
    Midvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
    Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UT

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Weber State UniversitySalt Lake Community College
    LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
    Mountainland Technical College