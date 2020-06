Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet range refrigerator

New paint and carpet throughout this 800 sqft front unit of a side by side duplex. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a large living room. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge and gas stove.



Rent is $1,050 a month with $1,050 security deposit. Tenant pays all utilities.



Must either have renter's insurance or sign a property Damage Loss Waiver at $15 extra per month. Lessee benefit package of $5 per month added to rent.



No pets no smoking no exceptions.



Contact Brian Hicks or Fernanda with Northern Utah Property Management at 801-781-2264 to view this home.