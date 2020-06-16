All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like 3498 Ogden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, UT
/
3498 Ogden Ave
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:29 AM

3498 Ogden Ave

3498 Ogden Avenue · (801) 621-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3498 Ogden Avenue, Ogden, UT 84403
T.O. Smith

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3498 Ogden Ave · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3498 Ogden Ave Available 06/05/20 Cute 2 bedroom Rambler in Ogden for Rent - This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Ogden is close to Weber State University and other area amenities. Home features large covered porch, newer carpet, large open kitchen with fridge, stove and microwave, washer and dryer hook-ups, fruit trees and fenced yard. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets allowed.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY
All properties are first come first served with completed application
Credit and Criminal background checks will be performed on all applicants
Pictures shown are the most current on record
Physical walk through of the property is required prior to security deposit being accepted
Our no pet policy does not apply to documented Assistance animals
All applications must be submitted on our website at www.froerer.net or in person at 2600 Washington Blvd. Ogden, UT 84401
For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to http://www.froerer.net

For more information, to schedule a showing or to see what else is available call 801-621-2121 or go to http://www.froerer.net.

This Ogden Utah apartment is for rent through Froerer Real Estate and Property Management LLC.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2044177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3498 Ogden Ave have any available units?
3498 Ogden Ave has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 3498 Ogden Ave have?
Some of 3498 Ogden Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3498 Ogden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3498 Ogden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3498 Ogden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3498 Ogden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 3498 Ogden Ave offer parking?
No, 3498 Ogden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3498 Ogden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3498 Ogden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3498 Ogden Ave have a pool?
No, 3498 Ogden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3498 Ogden Ave have accessible units?
No, 3498 Ogden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3498 Ogden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3498 Ogden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3498 Ogden Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Garden Apartments
357 27th St
Ogden, UT 84401
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr
Ogden, UT 84401

Similar Pages

Ogden 1 BedroomsOgden 2 Bedrooms
Ogden Apartments with BalconyOgden Apartments with Gym
Ogden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Weber State UniversitySalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity