Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2545 Eccles Avenue

2545 Eccles Avenue · (801) 890-5942
Location

2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT 84401
East Central Ogden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2545 Eccles Avenue · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 4094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden. Even though this home has been fully renovated, the charm of its historical past is still present as no expense was spared.

As you walk through the home you will see how the natural light, makes the beautiful hardwood flooring pop! This home offers an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets space, and a dining room, making entraining easy. The bathrooms have been updated, and in the half bath you have washer and dryer hookups. The basement offers room for storage, a game room, or whatever you would like. Brand new HVAC system with central AC. This home is only 5 minutes from Ogden Canyon, schools of all ages including Weber State University and I-15. (Home does not come furnished)

Call 801-979-6436 to schedule a showing or follow the link below to set-up a time:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2545-eccles-avenue

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

All residents must meet application criteria and co-signers are not applicable.

Resident is responsible for renter’s insurance & all utilities including:
-$8 per month utility billing fee
-Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer and Trash will be billed based on usage

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$2,545 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results

(RLNE5803036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2545 Eccles Avenue have any available units?
2545 Eccles Avenue has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
What amenities does 2545 Eccles Avenue have?
Some of 2545 Eccles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2545 Eccles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2545 Eccles Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2545 Eccles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2545 Eccles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2545 Eccles Avenue offer parking?
No, 2545 Eccles Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2545 Eccles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2545 Eccles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2545 Eccles Avenue have a pool?
No, 2545 Eccles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2545 Eccles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2545 Eccles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2545 Eccles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2545 Eccles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
