Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden. Even though this home has been fully renovated, the charm of its historical past is still present as no expense was spared.



As you walk through the home you will see how the natural light, makes the beautiful hardwood flooring pop! This home offers an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets space, and a dining room, making entraining easy. The bathrooms have been updated, and in the half bath you have washer and dryer hookups. The basement offers room for storage, a game room, or whatever you would like. Brand new HVAC system with central AC. This home is only 5 minutes from Ogden Canyon, schools of all ages including Weber State University and I-15. (Home does not come furnished)



Call 801-979-6436 to schedule a showing or follow the link below to set-up a time:

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2545-eccles-avenue



Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



All residents must meet application criteria and co-signers are not applicable.



Resident is responsible for renter’s insurance & all utilities including:

-$8 per month utility billing fee

-Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer and Trash will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$2,545 refundable deposit – this amount may vary based on application screening results



