Well cared for 4-plex in Ogden. 1431 Monroe st. 2 bedroom, central air, washer/dryer in unit, carport and storage. Approximately 1000 sq feet. Deck off back facing back yard. No pets or smokers. Must have good credit of 600 or higher on the FICO score. Call office at 801-272-8405 to get code to keybox.

4 -plex in Ogden