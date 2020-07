Amenities

Available August 5th!

Townhouse- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2600 square feet and it is in really good condition!

Great Location! Right next to McKay Dee Hospital, shopping and much more!

Rent $1495/Deposit $1695

No smoking/No pets.

Tenants responsible for gas and electric.

Renter's insurance required.

If you are interested please contact Jake at 801-888-2529 or email jakemiles2123@gmail.com.

pminu.com.