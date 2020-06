Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This brand new townhouse has amazing views of the mountains to the East as well partial views to the West. This unit has is brand new and has yet to be occupied. Situated right on the main bus line going North to Ogden or South to Salt Lake. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom. 1/2 block to the park. Extra raised storage in the garage. No pets.

This is a multi-level unit with the bedrooms on the third floor. The mountain views are stunning from the East. Tandem 2-car garage with a parking pad behind.