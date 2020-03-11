All apartments in Millcreek
Last updated June 5 2020 at 3:49 AM

4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1

4650 Quail Park Drive · (385) 450-2785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4650 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT 84117
Millcreek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now. You'll enjoy a top level unit, two dedicated parking stalls, storage space, recently installed furnace, access to tennis courts, a basketball court, gym, two swimming pools and two clubhouses!
No smoking/vaping in or on the property.
Pets are not allowed.

Tenants:
- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 or older
- Responsible to sign up/pay gas and electric utilities
- Lease setup fee $50
- Renters insurance provided for $16/month

If interested contact Emil at (385)450-2785 Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 have any available units?
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 have?
Some of 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 has a pool.
Does 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
