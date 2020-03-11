4650 South Quail Park Drive #L - 1

Amenities
Amazing top level condo in Millcreek! Minutes from the I-15 freeway entrance/exit and other great attractions. This condo has 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, 860 square feet, and is available now. You'll enjoy a top level unit, two dedicated parking stalls, storage space, recently installed furnace, access to tennis courts, a basketball court, gym, two swimming pools and two clubhouses!
No smoking/vaping in or on the property.
Pets are not allowed.
Tenants:
- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 or older
- Responsible to sign up/pay gas and electric utilities
- Lease setup fee $50
- Renters insurance provided for $16/month
If interested contact Emil at (385)450-2785 Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to view and apply for this property.