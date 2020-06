Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

This is a very cute refinished home in Midvale! With 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 downstairs helps make this home comfortable all year round. New carpet and flooring though out with a brand new updated kitchen and appliances. This home is close to I-15 for easy access and it is close to shopping and right down the street from a school. This is a must see! Schedule a showing quick this will go fast!



Tenants responsible for all utilities. $13 property services fee and $5 utility billing fee in addition to rent monthly. Pet friendly with an additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. 2 animal max, breed restrictions apply.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available 06/17/20! Please call to see it. Schedule a tour online at www.homeriver.com!



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application. Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.