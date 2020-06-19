679 East Villager Lane - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life!



Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!



Perks

-UTILITIES INCLUDED (water/sewer/trash)!!

-Gated community.

-Open concept kitchen with updated appliances, roomy & full-suspension cabinetry, and trash/recycling bins.

-Removable sink head for easy cleaning.

-Cozy bay window/reading nook.

-Windowseat + storage in upstairs bedroom.

-5 skylights!

-Hardwood flooring and new main floor carpet.

-W/D room with hookups.

-Ample storage throughout + shelved room on lower level.

-Crafted deck with terrace, landscaped yard, and plenty of garden space.

-Gas fireplace.

-2 Car garage.

-Community pool & hot tub.

-Community trail.

-HOA covers lawn care, snow removal, and cable.

-Sleek bathroom accents.

-Minutes from freeway access, popular shopping and eateries, Trax, and parks.

-Small pets allowed!

-Requirements: 650 credit minimum, no felonies, and no evictions

-Unit to be filled in April-May.



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.