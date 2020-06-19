All apartments in Midvale
Find more places like 679 East Villager Lane - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midvale, UT
/
679 East Villager Lane - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

679 East Villager Lane - 1

679 E Villager Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Midvale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT 84047
North Union Fort

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life!

Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!

Perks
-UTILITIES INCLUDED (water/sewer/trash)!!
-Gated community.
-Open concept kitchen with updated appliances, roomy & full-suspension cabinetry, and trash/recycling bins.
-Removable sink head for easy cleaning.
-Cozy bay window/reading nook.
-Windowseat + storage in upstairs bedroom.
-5 skylights!
-Hardwood flooring and new main floor carpet.
-W/D room with hookups.
-Ample storage throughout + shelved room on lower level.
-Crafted deck with terrace, landscaped yard, and plenty of garden space.
-Gas fireplace.
-2 Car garage.
-Community pool & hot tub.
-Community trail.
-HOA covers lawn care, snow removal, and cable.
-Sleek bathroom accents.
-Minutes from freeway access, popular shopping and eateries, Trax, and parks.
-Small pets allowed!
-Requirements: 650 credit minimum, no felonies, and no evictions
-Unit to be filled in April-May.

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 East Villager Lane - 1 have any available units?
679 East Villager Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midvale, UT.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 679 East Villager Lane - 1 have?
Some of 679 East Villager Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 East Villager Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
679 East Villager Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 East Villager Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 679 East Villager Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 679 East Villager Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 679 East Villager Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 679 East Villager Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 East Villager Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 East Villager Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 679 East Villager Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 679 East Villager Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 679 East Villager Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 679 East Villager Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 East Villager Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wasatch Club
6960 S State St
Midvale, UT 84047
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S
Midvale, UT 84047
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr
Midvale, UT 84047
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct
Midvale, UT 84047
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave
Midvale, UT 84047
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln
Midvale, UT 84047
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way
Midvale, UT 84047

Similar Pages

Midvale 1 BedroomsMidvale 2 Bedrooms
Midvale Apartments with GymMidvale Apartments with Parking
Midvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midvale Park
South Union Fort

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College