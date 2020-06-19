679 East Villager Lane - 1

Amenities
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life!
Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!
Perks
-UTILITIES INCLUDED (water/sewer/trash)!!
-Gated community.
-Open concept kitchen with updated appliances, roomy & full-suspension cabinetry, and trash/recycling bins.
-Removable sink head for easy cleaning.
-Cozy bay window/reading nook.
-Windowseat + storage in upstairs bedroom.
-5 skylights!
-Hardwood flooring and new main floor carpet.
-W/D room with hookups.
-Ample storage throughout + shelved room on lower level.
-Crafted deck with terrace, landscaped yard, and plenty of garden space.
-Gas fireplace.
-2 Car garage.
-Community pool & hot tub.
-Community trail.
-HOA covers lawn care, snow removal, and cable.
-Sleek bathroom accents.
-Minutes from freeway access, popular shopping and eateries, Trax, and parks.
-Small pets allowed!
-Requirements: 650 credit minimum, no felonies, and no evictions
-Unit to be filled in April-May.
*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.