/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
59 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Magna, UT
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Magna
15 Units Available
Oquirrh Hills
2850 S 844 W, Magna, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1224 sqft
The Oquirrh Hills apartments boasts a large suite of amenities like a seasonal pool, year-round hot tub, pavilion with a grilling/picnic area, playground, off-leash pet park, and a top of the line fitness center with a playroom for the children.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Magna
1 Unit Available
7348 W. Copperview Dr
7348 Copperview Drive, Magna, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
7348 W. Copperview Dr Available 06/30/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Magna Condo. Pets Welcome - This 3 bedroom home is located in a HOA neighborhood. 2 level condo with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the 2nd level.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Magna
1 Unit Available
3709 S Hancock Rd
3709 South Hancock Road, Magna, UT
3709 S Hancock Rd - 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home in Magna ready to move in. easy access to freeway I-80 and Bacchus Hwy, minutes away from Downtown Salt Lake. Home does have solar panels. Spacious back yard with a deck great for BBQs.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Magna
1 Unit Available
2763 Cyprus Lane
2763 Cyprus Lane, Magna, UT
Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Magna Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 4 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Magna Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Results within 1 mile of Magna
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter West
1 Unit Available
7085 Cimmarron Dr
7085 Cimmarron Drive, West Valley City, UT
7085 Cimmarron Drive - Welcome to this newly renovated West Valley City home. It has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 large living rooms. Attached 2 car garage, washer dryer hookups, and plenty of storage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Hunter West
1 Unit Available
6903 W Bonnie Arlene
6903 Bonnie Arlene Drive, West Valley City, UT
Large home with 4 bedrooms, large yard, carport, and storage. RENT: $1400/mo DEPOSIT: $1400 (80% refundable) LEASING FEE: $350 (non refundable) Tenant pays all utilities and Renter's insurance required Property Manager Linda Lisle Linda@mjare.
Results within 5 miles of Magna
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunter East
18 Units Available
Pinnacle Highbury
5301 White Horse Lane, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1238 sqft
Nestled between North Table Mountain ark and Mt. Galbraith Park, near Golden Fwy. Spacious apartments with fireplace, detached garage, in-unit W/D, vaulted ceilings. Dog park, media center. Historic District a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Central Hunter
21 Units Available
Sandalwood
2606 South Anna Caroline Drive, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1356 sqft
Excellent location, close to shopping destinations like Target and Winco. Community amenities include a gym, garage, pool, and more. Residents live in units with air conditioning, granite counters, patio or balcony, dishwasher and fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
4969 Birch View Court
4969 W Birch View Ct, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
3663 So. 5600 W.
3663 S 5600 W, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Copperhill
1 Unit Available
4214 S. Long Valley Dr.
4214 Long Valley Drive, West Valley City, UT
This beautiful home is located in a cul-de-sac and has been updated throughout with new bathrooms, SS appliances, granite, backsplash, laminate flooring, doors, baseboards, hardware, new carpet in 2019, freshly painted, plantation shutters.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
5340 West 3500 South
5340 3500 South, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1096 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in West Valley - Remodeled, secluded, 3 bed 2 bathroom home, available 06/10/2020.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
2803 S. Asbury Lane
2803 S Asbury Ln, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
2803 S. Asbury Lane Available 06/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in West Valley! - This spacious town home is located in Arbor Square in West Valley City.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
3663 S 5600 W
3663 5600 West, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
House- 3 bedroom, 1 Bath, Approx. 1663 Sq. Ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5164 S Capehart St
5164 South Capehart Street, Kearns, UT
This home has had some recent remodeling done including new paint throughout, updated bathrooms and new laminate flooring! 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs plus another bedroom and another bathroom downstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Hunter East
1 Unit Available
3056 S Festival Dr
3056 Festival Drive, West Valley City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1183 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in West Valley. Nice neighborhood, great schools, large fenced yard, tile & hardwood floors. Pets negotiable with pet rent and deposit. No smoking please. Call or text Beehive Property Mgmt today at 801-784-8535 today to see!
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
5879 S. Woodview Drive
5879 Woodview Drive, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Well kept Kearns home with new roof and central air. Quiet neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings. Two bedrooms up. 1 bedroom down. 2 stall garage. Unfinished backyard. To apply online or view other available properties visit us at www.oakwoodut.com.
1 of 9
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Oquirrh Shadows
1 Unit Available
5403 Leticia Court
5403 Leticia Court, West Jordan, UT
5403 Leticia Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful single family home in West Jordan! - This spacious West Jordan home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two car attached garage and is approximately 1,700.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Kearns
1 Unit Available
4470 W 4865 S
4470 4865 South, Kearns, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1220 sqft
4470 W 4865 S - *Income Restrictions Apply* Great 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler home. This home features a nice open layout with central air, an automated sprinkler system and one car attached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Magna
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cobble Creek
17 Units Available
Affinity 56
8088 South Uinta View Way, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1379 sqft
Community features lazy river, lush landscaping and gym. Apartments have modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Located close to Rio Tinto Stadium and downtown.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westpointe
6 Units Available
Aspen Cove Townhomes
1814 Independence Blvd Unit G, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1501 sqft
Apartments with patios and extra-large kitchens for townhome-style living. Community features on-site management, additional storage and flexible lease terms. Located close to Salt Lake City Airport and Mueller Park Picnic Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Glendale
25 Units Available
Seasons at Pebble Creek
1616 W Snow Queen Pl, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1050 sqft
Located between I-215 and Highway 201. A landscaped community with courtyard, clubhouse, playground and pool. Homes feature carpet, a fully equipped kitchen, furniture and garbage disposal. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
Westbrook
35 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
North Central Taylorsville
23 Units Available
Overlook Point
4612 S 2930 W, Salt Lake City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1211 sqft
Overlook Point Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping centers, museums and parks just off of I-215. Comes with in-unit laundry and access to a pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Covered parking also available.
Similar Pages
Magna Apartments with BalconyMagna Apartments with GarageMagna Apartments with GymMagna Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UT