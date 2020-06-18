3319 N. 660 E.

Amenities

gym pool clubhouse hot tub fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool hot tub

AVAILABLE NOW - Fabulous Home in Utah County's #1 Senior Community! - This is a rarity -- come rent a beautiful home in the Brookhaven Villas, the preeminent Senior Community (55+) off the Timpanogos Highway. This house is perfect, with lots of space, a gorgeous Master Suite on the main level (the bathroom has a huge jetted tub), huge Great Room with fireplace, lots of cupboard and pantry space in the kitchen and a central vacuum system. The lower level has a large family room with a fireplace and kitchen that includes a full-sized refrigerator, bar sink and microwave. There is a 2nd bedroom on the main level, two bedrooms in the lower level and a den in the lower level as well. The house has tons of storage areas, including cold storage with shelving.



Once the crisis is over, there is a club house with an indoor pool, hot tub, game room and gym. It is close to the Point of Mountain shopping & restaurants, bike and hiking trails. The HOA covers all mowing & snow removal.



Safe, socially distant showings! Text Jean at 256.290.2851 for more information and an appointment to view this beautiful house.



24-MONTH LEASE PREFERRED, $2,100/MONTH RENT, $2,100 SECURITY DEPOSIT BASED ON GOOD CREDIT. NO PETS & NO SMOKING/VAPING IN HOUSE OR ON PREMISES. HOUSE IS RENTED AS UNFURNISHED. $35 PER ADULT TENANT APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK. SECURITY DEPOSIT & $200 LEASE INITIATION FEE DUE UPON SIGNING OF LEASE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5683304)