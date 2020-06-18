All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 3319 N. 660 E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
3319 N. 660 E.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

3319 N. 660 E.

3319 North 660 East · (385) 312-0677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3319 North 660 East, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3319 N. 660 E. · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW - Fabulous Home in Utah County's #1 Senior Community! - This is a rarity -- come rent a beautiful home in the Brookhaven Villas, the preeminent Senior Community (55+) off the Timpanogos Highway. This house is perfect, with lots of space, a gorgeous Master Suite on the main level (the bathroom has a huge jetted tub), huge Great Room with fireplace, lots of cupboard and pantry space in the kitchen and a central vacuum system. The lower level has a large family room with a fireplace and kitchen that includes a full-sized refrigerator, bar sink and microwave. There is a 2nd bedroom on the main level, two bedrooms in the lower level and a den in the lower level as well. The house has tons of storage areas, including cold storage with shelving.

Once the crisis is over, there is a club house with an indoor pool, hot tub, game room and gym. It is close to the Point of Mountain shopping & restaurants, bike and hiking trails. The HOA covers all mowing & snow removal.

Safe, socially distant showings! Text Jean at 256.290.2851 for more information and an appointment to view this beautiful house.

24-MONTH LEASE PREFERRED, $2,100/MONTH RENT, $2,100 SECURITY DEPOSIT BASED ON GOOD CREDIT. NO PETS & NO SMOKING/VAPING IN HOUSE OR ON PREMISES. HOUSE IS RENTED AS UNFURNISHED. $35 PER ADULT TENANT APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT & BACKGROUND CHECK. SECURITY DEPOSIT & $200 LEASE INITIATION FEE DUE UPON SIGNING OF LEASE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 N. 660 E. have any available units?
3319 N. 660 E. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3319 N. 660 E. have?
Some of 3319 N. 660 E.'s amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 N. 660 E. currently offering any rent specials?
3319 N. 660 E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 N. 660 E. pet-friendly?
No, 3319 N. 660 E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 3319 N. 660 E. offer parking?
No, 3319 N. 660 E. does not offer parking.
Does 3319 N. 660 E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 N. 660 E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 N. 660 E. have a pool?
Yes, 3319 N. 660 E. has a pool.
Does 3319 N. 660 E. have accessible units?
No, 3319 N. 660 E. does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 N. 660 E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 N. 660 E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 N. 660 E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3319 N. 660 E. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3319 N. 660 E.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity