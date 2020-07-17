Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage

3223 W Prairie Grass Dr Available 08/14/20 BEAUTIFUL THANKSGIVING MEADOWS TOWNHOUSE - THANKSGIVING MEADOWS LEHI TOWNHOUSE

Thanksgiving Meadows

3223 W Prairie Grass Dr.

Lehi, UT 84043



3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit

2 Car Garage

2,114 Sq. Ft.

2013 Year Built

$1,595 Rent - monthly

$1,595 Deposit (oac)

$105 Amenities Package - monthly

Application fees $35/adult

Lease Initiation $150

12 Month Lease (12 month renewal)



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



Imagine relaxing on your shaded (south facing) porch this summer after a long day at work, enjoying a cool lemonade and watching the sunset glow on the mountains! Mountain views from ALL the large windows! Beautiful granite counter tops, an outstanding master suite with a fabulous walk in closet, 2 car garage! Community features a pool, clubhouse, exercise room, common area, RV parking, and a basketball court!



This townhouse is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Fox Hollow Elementary, Lehi Jr. High School, Skyridge High School.



- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Amenities

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- Tenant responsible for obtaining clubhouse key



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3918450)