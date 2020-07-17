All apartments in Lehi
Location

3223 West Prairie Grass Drive, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr · Avail. Aug 14

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr Available 08/14/20 BEAUTIFUL THANKSGIVING MEADOWS TOWNHOUSE - THANKSGIVING MEADOWS LEHI TOWNHOUSE
Thanksgiving Meadows
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr.
Lehi, UT 84043

3 Bed / 2.5 Bath, End unit
2 Car Garage
2,114 Sq. Ft.
2013 Year Built
$1,595 Rent - monthly
$1,595 Deposit (oac)
$105 Amenities Package - monthly
Application fees $35/adult
Lease Initiation $150
12 Month Lease (12 month renewal)

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

Imagine relaxing on your shaded (south facing) porch this summer after a long day at work, enjoying a cool lemonade and watching the sunset glow on the mountains! Mountain views from ALL the large windows! Beautiful granite counter tops, an outstanding master suite with a fabulous walk in closet, 2 car garage! Community features a pool, clubhouse, exercise room, common area, RV parking, and a basketball court!

This townhouse is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Fox Hollow Elementary, Lehi Jr. High School, Skyridge High School.

- Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Garbage, and Amenities
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- Tenant responsible for obtaining clubhouse key

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPORS/NO PETS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3918450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr have any available units?
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr have?
Some of 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3223 W Prairie Grass Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr offers parking.
Does 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr has a pool.
Does 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr have accessible units?
No, 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3223 W Prairie Grass Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

