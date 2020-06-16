All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

219 S Tamarak Circle

219 Tamarak Circle · (385) 985-3848
Location

219 Tamarak Circle, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 S Tamarak Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
playground
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
garage
219 S Tamarak Circle Available 08/01/20 Row End Town Home in Great Location - Beautiful row end town home in sought after Grays Farm community. Quiet and Conveniently located, with quick access to outdoor activities, as well as Thanksgiving Point! Spacious front room, large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath, and a spacious 2 CAR GARAGE. Please watch the walk through video before asking for a showing. Lehi is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, don't miss out!

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020
219 S Tamarak Circle Lehi, UT 84043
Rent Amount: $1550 / month
Deposit: $1550
Year built: 2008
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
2 Car Garage
Square Feet: 1787
Townhouse

No holding available.
Sewage/Garbage included.
Washer/Dryer Hooks Ups
All kitchen appliances included.

If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394. This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.

After seeing the home, you can submit an application at http://www.homebasicsrealestate.net/current-vacancies.html under the properties posting.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4236347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

