Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets playground accessible

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking playground garage

219 S Tamarak Circle Available 08/01/20 Row End Town Home in Great Location - Beautiful row end town home in sought after Grays Farm community. Quiet and Conveniently located, with quick access to outdoor activities, as well as Thanksgiving Point! Spacious front room, large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath, and a spacious 2 CAR GARAGE. Please watch the walk through video before asking for a showing. Lehi is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, don't miss out!



AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020

219 S Tamarak Circle Lehi, UT 84043

Rent Amount: $1550 / month

Deposit: $1550

Year built: 2008

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

2 Car Garage

Square Feet: 1787

Townhouse



No holding available.

Sewage/Garbage included.

Washer/Dryer Hooks Ups

All kitchen appliances included.



If you have a good rental history, decent financials, and a clean criminal background, please call Home Basics Real Estate at 720-210-5394. This home is professionally managed by Home Basics Real Estate.



After seeing the home, you can submit an application at http://www.homebasicsrealestate.net/current-vacancies.html under the properties posting.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



Home Basics Real Estate supports, and is committed to, equal housing opportunity. We do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, or source of income.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4236347)