1661 W Westbury Way #J

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Clean, Spacious, TOP FLOOR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available in the Westbury Community. No noisy upstairs neighbors! Vaulted ceilings, big master with spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer included in unit. Includes a 1 car garage with storage shelving, 1 additional parking spot, and more storage in the shed on the balcony.

The Westbury community amenities include a pool, clubhouse/gym, playground, and picnic area. Super close to the freeway, hospital, Travers Mtn. shopping/dining, and Silicon Slopes.