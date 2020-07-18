All apartments in Lehi
1661 W Westbury Way #J
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

1661 W Westbury Way #J

1661 West Westbury Way · (801) 901-8397
Location

1661 West Westbury Way, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Clean, Spacious, TOP FLOOR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo available in the Westbury Community. No noisy upstairs neighbors! Vaulted ceilings, big master with spacious walk-in closet, washer/dryer included in unit. Includes a 1 car garage with storage shelving, 1 additional parking spot, and more storage in the shed on the balcony.
The Westbury community amenities include a pool, clubhouse/gym, playground, and picnic area. Super close to the freeway, hospital, Travers Mtn. shopping/dining, and Silicon Slopes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 W Westbury Way #J have any available units?
1661 W Westbury Way #J has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1661 W Westbury Way #J have?
Some of 1661 W Westbury Way #J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 W Westbury Way #J currently offering any rent specials?
1661 W Westbury Way #J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 W Westbury Way #J pet-friendly?
No, 1661 W Westbury Way #J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 1661 W Westbury Way #J offer parking?
Yes, 1661 W Westbury Way #J offers parking.
Does 1661 W Westbury Way #J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 W Westbury Way #J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 W Westbury Way #J have a pool?
Yes, 1661 W Westbury Way #J has a pool.
Does 1661 W Westbury Way #J have accessible units?
No, 1661 W Westbury Way #J does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 W Westbury Way #J have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 W Westbury Way #J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1661 W Westbury Way #J have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1661 W Westbury Way #J has units with air conditioning.
