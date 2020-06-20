710 Valeria Dr

Amenities
3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton
Rent $1295 Base Deposit $1295
Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus $35 monthly pet fee per pet
Cute home in Layton with large back yard, partially fenced, shed storage and covered parking.
Call today to see inside!
Alliance Property Management
801-728-0454
www.apmutah.com
PLEASE NOTE: The above terms and conditions are based on approval of applicant(s) and a one year lease signing. Unit availability cannot be guaranteed. All advertised deposit amounts are subject to increase depending on applicant risk factors. Applicant qualifications are based upon credit, criminal, income, and rental history. Additional details are available upon request. Assistance animals are permitted on all properties in accordance with Federal Fair Housing Law.
Alliance Property Management Owner/Broker M. Casey Clark.
(RLNE5851913)