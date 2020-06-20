All apartments in Layton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

710 Valeria Dr

710 North Valeria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

710 North Valeria Drive, Layton, UT 84041

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed 1 Bath House for Rent in Layton

Rent $1295 Base Deposit $1295
Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus $35 monthly pet fee per pet

Cute home in Layton with large back yard, partially fenced, shed storage and covered parking.

Call today to see inside!
Alliance Property Management
801-728-0454
www.apmutah.com

PLEASE NOTE: The above terms and conditions are based on approval of applicant(s) and a one year lease signing. Unit availability cannot be guaranteed. All advertised deposit amounts are subject to increase depending on applicant risk factors. Applicant qualifications are based upon credit, criminal, income, and rental history. Additional details are available upon request. Assistance animals are permitted on all properties in accordance with Federal Fair Housing Law.
Alliance Property Management Owner/Broker M. Casey Clark.

(RLNE5851913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Valeria Dr have any available units?
710 Valeria Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layton, UT.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
Is 710 Valeria Dr currently offering any rent specials?
710 Valeria Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Valeria Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Valeria Dr is pet friendly.
Does 710 Valeria Dr offer parking?
Yes, 710 Valeria Dr does offer parking.
Does 710 Valeria Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Valeria Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Valeria Dr have a pool?
No, 710 Valeria Dr does not have a pool.
Does 710 Valeria Dr have accessible units?
No, 710 Valeria Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Valeria Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Valeria Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Valeria Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Valeria Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
