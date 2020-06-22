All apartments in Layton
Find more places like 298 E. 800 S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Layton, UT
/
298 E. 800 S.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

298 E. 800 S.

298 East 800 South · (801) 546-1770 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Layton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

298 East 800 South, Layton, UT 84041
East View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 298 E. 800 S. · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cozy Layton home now available! - Beautiful Layton home is large just over 1,900 ft.² includes 4 beds 2 bath!

Home displays new carpet and paint throughout feeling light and airy. Home includes washer and dryer hookups, with an extra living room downstairs as a bonus! Kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher with plenty of cabinet space, open dining area facing backyard views. Fully landscaped yard, located near I-15 for quick access.

RENT $1,595
DEPOSIT $1,845 (250.00 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

NO SMOKING, Owner prefers no pets, but will consider with deposit and pet rent. ($250 deposit $50 pet rent).

The tenant will be required to pay $15.00 per month to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory. There is a $10 per month management fee.

To check out the home please see the following link to schedule a self-guided tour: https://showmojo.com/5284640064/listings/mapsearch

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 E. 800 S. have any available units?
298 E. 800 S. has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does 298 E. 800 S. have?
Some of 298 E. 800 S.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 E. 800 S. currently offering any rent specials?
298 E. 800 S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 E. 800 S. pet-friendly?
No, 298 E. 800 S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Layton.
Does 298 E. 800 S. offer parking?
No, 298 E. 800 S. does not offer parking.
Does 298 E. 800 S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 E. 800 S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 E. 800 S. have a pool?
No, 298 E. 800 S. does not have a pool.
Does 298 E. 800 S. have accessible units?
No, 298 E. 800 S. does not have accessible units.
Does 298 E. 800 S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 E. 800 S. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 298 E. 800 S.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St
Layton, UT 84041
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd
Layton, UT 84040
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd
Layton, UT 84041
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St
Layton, UT 84041

Similar Pages

Layton 1 BedroomsLayton 2 Bedrooms
Layton Apartments with GymLayton Dog Friendly Apartments
Layton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity