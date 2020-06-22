298 E. 800 S.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cozy Layton home now available! - Beautiful Layton home is large just over 1,900 ft.² includes 4 beds 2 bath!



Home displays new carpet and paint throughout feeling light and airy. Home includes washer and dryer hookups, with an extra living room downstairs as a bonus! Kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher with plenty of cabinet space, open dining area facing backyard views. Fully landscaped yard, located near I-15 for quick access.



RENT $1,595

DEPOSIT $1,845 (250.00 non-refundable lease initiation fee)



NO SMOKING, Owner prefers no pets, but will consider with deposit and pet rent. ($250 deposit $50 pet rent).



The tenant will be required to pay $15.00 per month to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory. There is a $10 per month management fee.



To check out the home please see the following link to schedule a self-guided tour: https://showmojo.com/5284640064/listings/mapsearch



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5855091)