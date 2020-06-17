All apartments in Layton
Find more places like 2918 North 1175 West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Layton, UT
/
2918 North 1175 West
Last updated April 12 2020 at 4:34 AM

2918 North 1175 West

2918 North 1175 West · (801) 828-8944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Layton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2918 North 1175 West, Layton, UT 84041

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2918 North 1175 West · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.
Sparkling stainless steel appliances, modern subway tile black splash, and gorgeous granite counter tops. Bedrooms are located upstairs with large closets. Double door entry into the master bedroom with his and her sinks, jacuzzi tub, and a
an enormous closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer included.

HOA is included in rent.
HOA handles:
- Lawncare
- Snow Removal
- Sprinkler Care
- Trash
- Sewer
- Water

Animal Policy: Yes, 2 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal
Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Layton, Dominion Energy, Rocky Mountain Power
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10/month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.

(RLNE5649090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 North 1175 West have any available units?
2918 North 1175 West has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 North 1175 West have?
Some of 2918 North 1175 West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 North 1175 West currently offering any rent specials?
2918 North 1175 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 North 1175 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 North 1175 West is pet friendly.
Does 2918 North 1175 West offer parking?
Yes, 2918 North 1175 West does offer parking.
Does 2918 North 1175 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2918 North 1175 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 North 1175 West have a pool?
No, 2918 North 1175 West does not have a pool.
Does 2918 North 1175 West have accessible units?
No, 2918 North 1175 West does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 North 1175 West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2918 North 1175 West does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2918 North 1175 West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St
Layton, UT 84041
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd
Layton, UT 84041
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St
Layton, UT 84041
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd
Layton, UT 84040

Similar Pages

Layton 1 BedroomsLayton 2 Bedrooms
Layton Apartments with GymLayton Dog Friendly Apartments
Layton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UT
Pleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity