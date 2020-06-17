2918 North 1175 West

Amenities

Beautiful Three Bedroom Townhouse In Layton - Newly remodeled three bedroom two bath, 1445 square feet located in Parkway Village. Brand new paint throughout the ENTIRE home, luxury vinyl flooring downstairs, and brand new epoxy floor in garage.

Sparkling stainless steel appliances, modern subway tile black splash, and gorgeous granite counter tops. Bedrooms are located upstairs with large closets. Double door entry into the master bedroom with his and her sinks, jacuzzi tub, and a

an enormous closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer included.



HOA is included in rent.

HOA handles:

- Lawncare

- Snow Removal

- Sprinkler Care

- Trash

- Sewer

- Water



Animal Policy: Yes, 2 max, $400 Deposit with $75 additional rent per animal

Utilities in Tenants Name: City of Layton, Dominion Energy, Rocky Mountain Power

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10/month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.



(RLNE5649090)