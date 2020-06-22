All apartments in Layton
1142 North 3000 East
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

1142 North 3000 East

1142 North 3000 East · (385) 327-7451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1142 North 3000 East, Layton, UT 84040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 6bed/4bath home located east of 89 on the bench of the mountain in Layton!

Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property, to receive the fastest response and come see your new home!

-Fully fenced backyard, along house length, wide back deck, and 8 x 10 shed
-Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, accented with stone feature pattern back-splash
-Basement space with bonus room, office with gorgeous cherry wood built-in desk, cold storage room with half bath
-(3) car garage with high ceilings, ample driveway parking
-Stair entry with beautiful round stain glass accent, above a leaded glass front door
-Beautiful built in storage shelving, in dining area, master, and hallway areas
-Family room with fireplace highlighted with custom mantel and granite tile
-Master Suite has vaulted ceilings, and a newly updated bathroom with a feature tub, extra large shower and beautiful double sink vanity
-High ceilings and natural light throughout the home
-Minutes from Hill Air Force Base, Layton High School, Weber State University and Snow Basin Ski Resort
-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 North 3000 East have any available units?
1142 North 3000 East has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1142 North 3000 East have?
Some of 1142 North 3000 East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 North 3000 East currently offering any rent specials?
1142 North 3000 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 North 3000 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 North 3000 East is pet friendly.
Does 1142 North 3000 East offer parking?
Yes, 1142 North 3000 East does offer parking.
Does 1142 North 3000 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 North 3000 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 North 3000 East have a pool?
No, 1142 North 3000 East does not have a pool.
Does 1142 North 3000 East have accessible units?
No, 1142 North 3000 East does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 North 3000 East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1142 North 3000 East has units with dishwashers.
