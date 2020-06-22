1142 North 3000 East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 6bed/4bath home located east of 89 on the bench of the mountain in Layton!



Please TEXT Leasing Department at 801.207.9478 with your name and desired property, to receive the fastest response and come see your new home!



-Fully fenced backyard, along house length, wide back deck, and 8 x 10 shed

-Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, accented with stone feature pattern back-splash

-Basement space with bonus room, office with gorgeous cherry wood built-in desk, cold storage room with half bath

-(3) car garage with high ceilings, ample driveway parking

-Stair entry with beautiful round stain glass accent, above a leaded glass front door

-Beautiful built in storage shelving, in dining area, master, and hallway areas

-Family room with fireplace highlighted with custom mantel and granite tile

-Master Suite has vaulted ceilings, and a newly updated bathroom with a feature tub, extra large shower and beautiful double sink vanity

-High ceilings and natural light throughout the home

-Minutes from Hill Air Force Base, Layton High School, Weber State University and Snow Basin Ski Resort

-Pets UNDER 25lbs allowed with no pet deposit or monthly pet rent

-Requirements: 620 credit minimum (or co-signer needed), no felonies, and no evictions



*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.

*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.

*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.