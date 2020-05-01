All apartments in Kaysville
277 W 300 N Unit B
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:27 AM

277 W 300 N Unit B

277 West 300 North · (435) 265-4701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

277 West 300 North, Kaysville, UT 84037

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 277 W 300 N Unit B · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Awesome 2 Bedroom In Kaysville By Park - Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a time to see this amazing duplex available for rent.

This lower unit in a Duplex is near fantastic shopping, freeway access, great restaurants, public transportation, local boutiques, and in a great centrally located neighborhood right across from the park.

Boardwalk Realty & Management is a member of the Good Landlord Program.

No pets firm.

Tenant Pays equal pay of $100 Each month for the following utilities in addition to rent.
Gas
Electricity
Water/Sewer/Trash

Call or text us at 435-265-4701 to schedule a showing.

Visit our website for a video walk through!
Boardwalk Realty & Management
www.BoardwalkUtah.com

(RLNE2523225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 W 300 N Unit B have any available units?
277 W 300 N Unit B has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 277 W 300 N Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
277 W 300 N Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 W 300 N Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 277 W 300 N Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaysville.
Does 277 W 300 N Unit B offer parking?
No, 277 W 300 N Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 277 W 300 N Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 W 300 N Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 W 300 N Unit B have a pool?
No, 277 W 300 N Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 277 W 300 N Unit B have accessible units?
No, 277 W 300 N Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 277 W 300 N Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 W 300 N Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 277 W 300 N Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 W 300 N Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
