37 Apartments for rent in Kaysville, UT with garage
1 of 44
1 of 40
1 of 27
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 36
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 50
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 13
Kaysville City proudly promotes shopping local, with nearly 1000 locally owned businesses within the city limits. Of these, a full 40 are beauty salons. True story, be ready to look pretty.
Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Salt Lake City, Kaysville is a time capsule of a town that has stubbornly maintained its small-town appeal and constant community spirit, despite steady growth. Kaysvillians take pride in their hotdog-, baseball-, apple-pie brand of Americana and serve it up regularly in huge, Hungry-Man portions. Then, they pester you with offers of seconds. There are parades to see, community events to attend and even historical monuments to visit. See more
Kaysville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.