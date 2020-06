Amenities

w/d hookup garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

For lease is a beautiful 5 bed home in Kaysville!



Home features:



-Wood burning stove



-Open floor plan



- Lots of storage space



- Huge Kitchen!



-W/d hook ups



- Nice sized rooms



- Luxurious master bath



- His and her walk in closets in master bedroom



- 2 car garage



- Coat closets at main entries.



Rent: $1,895



Deposit $1,500 ($1,125 refundable)



Application Fee: $25/adult (non-refundable)



No Pets! NO SMOKING!!! NO VAPING!!!



For showings call 801-528-4557 Ext 3



Text ONLY: 801-613-1386



Email rentutahleasing@gmail.com



Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors

Contact us to schedule a showing.