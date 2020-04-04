Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

687 S Malorie Way Available 04/07/20 Brand New Townhome, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage - This high end, brand new townhome is ready for you to move in. With 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, it features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and large closets.



The master bedroom and bath have double vanity's, granite countertops, huge walk in closet, jetted jacuzzi tub and all the are upstairs with ceiling fans. The laundry room is conveniently upstairs as well.



You will also have your own personal fully fenced backyard with amazing views of Snow Canyon and the red rocks of Southern Utah. There is great privacy because no one lives behind you.



If you would like to see this property, please call or text 435-414-4500.



(RLNE5121612)