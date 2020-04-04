All apartments in Ivins
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

687 S Malorie Way

687 S Malorie Way · (435) 414-4500
Location

687 S Malorie Way, Ivins, UT 84738

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 687 S Malorie Way · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
687 S Malorie Way Available 04/07/20 Brand New Townhome, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage - This high end, brand new townhome is ready for you to move in. With 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, it features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and large closets.

The master bedroom and bath have double vanity's, granite countertops, huge walk in closet, jetted jacuzzi tub and all the are upstairs with ceiling fans. The laundry room is conveniently upstairs as well.

You will also have your own personal fully fenced backyard with amazing views of Snow Canyon and the red rocks of Southern Utah. There is great privacy because no one lives behind you.

If you would like to see this property, please call or text 435-414-4500.

(RLNE5121612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 687 S Malorie Way have any available units?
687 S Malorie Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 687 S Malorie Way have?
Some of 687 S Malorie Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 687 S Malorie Way currently offering any rent specials?
687 S Malorie Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 687 S Malorie Way pet-friendly?
No, 687 S Malorie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ivins.
Does 687 S Malorie Way offer parking?
Yes, 687 S Malorie Way does offer parking.
Does 687 S Malorie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 687 S Malorie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 687 S Malorie Way have a pool?
No, 687 S Malorie Way does not have a pool.
Does 687 S Malorie Way have accessible units?
No, 687 S Malorie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 687 S Malorie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 687 S Malorie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 687 S Malorie Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 687 S Malorie Way does not have units with air conditioning.
