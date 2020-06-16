Amenities

529 S 675 E Available 07/15/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Available in Ivins! - This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, stand-alone home is a spacious 1,410 square feet and located in beautiful Ivins, UT in the Red Rock Canyon subdivision. This neighborhood is located near the Archie H. Gubler Park, Harmon's Grocery, and the Rocky Vista medical college. It has all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Has an attached two-car garage. The garage has built-in racks for storage. Washer/dryer and cable TV included.



Looking for a 12-month lease.



NO pets and NO smoking. - Firm.



Apply today by visiting www.redrockpropertymanagement.com. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to stop by our website for more details and to see our other great properties.



