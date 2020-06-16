All apartments in Ivins
Find more places like 529 S 675 E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ivins, UT
/
529 S 675 E
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

529 S 675 E

529 South 675 East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ivins
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

529 South 675 East, Ivins, UT 84738

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
529 S 675 E Available 07/15/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Available in Ivins! - This three-bedroom, two-bathroom, stand-alone home is a spacious 1,410 square feet and located in beautiful Ivins, UT in the Red Rock Canyon subdivision. This neighborhood is located near the Archie H. Gubler Park, Harmon's Grocery, and the Rocky Vista medical college. It has all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Has an attached two-car garage. The garage has built-in racks for storage. Washer/dryer and cable TV included.

Looking for a 12-month lease.

NO pets and NO smoking. - Firm.

Apply today by visiting www.redrockpropertymanagement.com. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Red Rock Property Management at 435-703-9946 or questions@redrockcompanies.com. Be sure to stop by our website for more details and to see our other great properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4112302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 S 675 E have any available units?
529 S 675 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ivins, UT.
Is 529 S 675 E currently offering any rent specials?
529 S 675 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 S 675 E pet-friendly?
No, 529 S 675 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ivins.
Does 529 S 675 E offer parking?
Yes, 529 S 675 E does offer parking.
Does 529 S 675 E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 S 675 E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 S 675 E have a pool?
No, 529 S 675 E does not have a pool.
Does 529 S 675 E have accessible units?
No, 529 S 675 E does not have accessible units.
Does 529 S 675 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 S 675 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 S 675 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 S 675 E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ivins 3 BedroomsIvins Apartments with Balcony
Ivins Apartments with ParkingIvins Dog Friendly Apartments
Ivins Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. George, UTHurricane, UTSanta Clara, UT
La Verkin, UTMesquite, NV
Washington, UTCedar City, UT