Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

140 W Center St #7

140 W Center St · (435) 703-9946
Location

140 W Center St, Ivins, UT 84738

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 140 W Center St #7 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,350

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2267 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
140 W Center St #7 Available 08/10/20 Fully Furnished Model Home Now Available! - This 2267 sq. ft. townhome features many upgrades such as granite countertops, wood-look tile flooring, 8' doors, furniture and decor, a courtyard, covered deck, window coverings, use of the community pool, and more. This home has everything you need and more. With three bedrooms and a den, this home is great for every family type. As you enter this home, you are met with the den immediately on your right. It opens up with french doors and has plenty of room needed to operate work or school from home. Keep moving through the house to find the gathering areas of the home. The kitchen has a large spacious island great for preparing and serving food. With the sinks and appliances strategically located, the kitchen is a comfortable place to gather and share experiences together. A nearby powder room adds convenience for you or any visiting guests. The laundry room is located right behind the kitchen, all but eliminating that unwanted noise. With the garage as an offshoot of the laundry room and a mudroom attached, it is easier to keep the dirt from the outside boxed into one area of the house. The master bedroom on the main level has a large walk-in shower and a tub that will soak away all your troubles. The l-shaped walk-in closet gives one the space for all of your heart’s desire. Take the stairs to find the other two bedrooms that also contain walk-in closets and full baths. Bedroom two has double sinks to make getting ready for the day a breeze. This home, with all the thoughtfully added details, is genuinely built for any and everyone.

NO CATS. SMALL DOGS ONLY (20 lbs or less) with an increase in rent. NO SMOKING FIRM.

Furnishings removable upon request with a price reduction to $2150

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5925651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 W Center St #7 have any available units?
140 W Center St #7 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 140 W Center St #7 have?
Some of 140 W Center St #7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 W Center St #7 currently offering any rent specials?
140 W Center St #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 W Center St #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 140 W Center St #7 is pet friendly.
Does 140 W Center St #7 offer parking?
Yes, 140 W Center St #7 offers parking.
Does 140 W Center St #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 W Center St #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 W Center St #7 have a pool?
Yes, 140 W Center St #7 has a pool.
Does 140 W Center St #7 have accessible units?
No, 140 W Center St #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 140 W Center St #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 W Center St #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 W Center St #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 W Center St #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
