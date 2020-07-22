Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

140 W Center St #7 Available 08/10/20 Fully Furnished Model Home Now Available! - This 2267 sq. ft. townhome features many upgrades such as granite countertops, wood-look tile flooring, 8' doors, furniture and decor, a courtyard, covered deck, window coverings, use of the community pool, and more. This home has everything you need and more. With three bedrooms and a den, this home is great for every family type. As you enter this home, you are met with the den immediately on your right. It opens up with french doors and has plenty of room needed to operate work or school from home. Keep moving through the house to find the gathering areas of the home. The kitchen has a large spacious island great for preparing and serving food. With the sinks and appliances strategically located, the kitchen is a comfortable place to gather and share experiences together. A nearby powder room adds convenience for you or any visiting guests. The laundry room is located right behind the kitchen, all but eliminating that unwanted noise. With the garage as an offshoot of the laundry room and a mudroom attached, it is easier to keep the dirt from the outside boxed into one area of the house. The master bedroom on the main level has a large walk-in shower and a tub that will soak away all your troubles. The l-shaped walk-in closet gives one the space for all of your heart’s desire. Take the stairs to find the other two bedrooms that also contain walk-in closets and full baths. Bedroom two has double sinks to make getting ready for the day a breeze. This home, with all the thoughtfully added details, is genuinely built for any and everyone.



NO CATS. SMALL DOGS ONLY (20 lbs or less) with an increase in rent. NO SMOKING FIRM.



Furnishings removable upon request with a price reduction to $2150



No Cats Allowed



