120 South Padre Canyon

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

One Level Home in Ivins-Almost one Acre! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage.



One Level. Newly Remodeled. New Paint, Floors, Cabinets, Counter Tops. Fireplace. Huge Yard, sits on about and acre of land. RV Parking



Close to two city parks, Walking trails, Snow Canyon State Park, Tuachan, & shopping all w/ VIEWS of the Red Mountains. Pharmacy Close By, Medical School not far away.



Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com

12 Month Lease.

Pets Negotiable



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848686)