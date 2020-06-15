All apartments in Ivins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

120 South Padre Canyon

120 S Padre Canyon Dr · (435) 628-1678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 S Padre Canyon Dr, Ivins, UT 84738

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 120 South Padre Canyon · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
One Level Home in Ivins-Almost one Acre! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

One Level. Newly Remodeled. New Paint, Floors, Cabinets, Counter Tops. Fireplace. Huge Yard, sits on about and acre of land. RV Parking

Close to two city parks, Walking trails, Snow Canyon State Park, Tuachan, & shopping all w/ VIEWS of the Red Mountains. Pharmacy Close By, Medical School not far away.

Contact Jensen Property Management to set up a showing today! 435-628-1678, email manager@jpmstgeorge.com
12 Month Lease.
Pets Negotiable

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 South Padre Canyon have any available units?
120 South Padre Canyon has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 South Padre Canyon have?
Some of 120 South Padre Canyon's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 South Padre Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
120 South Padre Canyon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 South Padre Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 South Padre Canyon is pet friendly.
Does 120 South Padre Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 120 South Padre Canyon does offer parking.
Does 120 South Padre Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 South Padre Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 South Padre Canyon have a pool?
No, 120 South Padre Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 120 South Padre Canyon have accessible units?
No, 120 South Padre Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 120 South Padre Canyon have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 South Padre Canyon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 South Padre Canyon have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 South Padre Canyon does not have units with air conditioning.
