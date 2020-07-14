Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1127 S 375 E Available 07/20/20 *** Fully Upgraded Home Located in Highly Desirable Heritage Estates *** - 6 bedrooms

4.5 bathrooms

3 car garage

4,388 sq. ft.

Built in 2005

Breathtaking views of Pine Valley & Ivins Red Mountain are sure to impress!

Unique Rock Entry

Incredible home design

Open spacious floor plan

Large Picture windows for natural light

Fabulous Kitchen

Granite counters-tops

Breakfast nook

Large living space with fireplace

Spacious master suite with walk in shower and closet

Little home for kids in the backyard

Includes landscaping

This home in incredible

Available July 20th

$3,050 security deposit

No Pets / No Smoking

One Year Lease

Credit Check Required

Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com

Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old

For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George Keller Williams Candice's cell: 435-632-0248



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5907081)