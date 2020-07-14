Amenities
1127 S 375 E Available 07/20/20 *** Fully Upgraded Home Located in Highly Desirable Heritage Estates *** - 6 bedrooms
4.5 bathrooms
3 car garage
4,388 sq. ft.
Built in 2005
Breathtaking views of Pine Valley & Ivins Red Mountain are sure to impress!
Unique Rock Entry
Incredible home design
Open spacious floor plan
Large Picture windows for natural light
Fabulous Kitchen
Granite counters-tops
Breakfast nook
Large living space with fireplace
Spacious master suite with walk in shower and closet
Little home for kids in the backyard
Includes landscaping
This home in incredible
Available July 20th
$3,050 security deposit
No Pets / No Smoking
One Year Lease
Credit Check Required
Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George Keller Williams Candice's cell: 435-632-0248
