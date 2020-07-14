All apartments in Ivins
1127 S 375 E
1127 S 375 E

1127 South 375 East · No Longer Available
Location

1127 South 375 East, Ivins, UT 84738

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1127 S 375 E Available 07/20/20 *** Fully Upgraded Home Located in Highly Desirable Heritage Estates *** - 6 bedrooms
4.5 bathrooms
3 car garage
4,388 sq. ft.
Built in 2005
Breathtaking views of Pine Valley & Ivins Red Mountain are sure to impress!
Unique Rock Entry
Incredible home design
Open spacious floor plan
Large Picture windows for natural light
Fabulous Kitchen
Granite counters-tops
Breakfast nook
Large living space with fireplace
Spacious master suite with walk in shower and closet
Little home for kids in the backyard
Includes landscaping
This home in incredible
Available July 20th
$3,050 security deposit
No Pets / No Smoking
One Year Lease
Credit Check Required
Application Can be Found on www.stgrentals.com
Application Fee is $40 Per Person Over 18 Years Old
For More Information Contact Candice with KW St. George Keller Williams Candice's cell: 435-632-0248

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 S 375 E have any available units?
1127 S 375 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ivins, UT.
What amenities does 1127 S 375 E have?
Some of 1127 S 375 E's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 S 375 E currently offering any rent specials?
1127 S 375 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 S 375 E pet-friendly?
No, 1127 S 375 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ivins.
Does 1127 S 375 E offer parking?
Yes, 1127 S 375 E offers parking.
Does 1127 S 375 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 S 375 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 S 375 E have a pool?
No, 1127 S 375 E does not have a pool.
Does 1127 S 375 E have accessible units?
No, 1127 S 375 E does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 S 375 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 S 375 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 S 375 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 S 375 E does not have units with air conditioning.
