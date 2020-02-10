All apartments in Holladay
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1944 E 5600 S

1944 5600 South · (801) 523-6900 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1944 5600 South, Holladay, UT 84121
Highland - Van Winkle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1944 E 5600 S · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Mid-Century Cottonwood Utah 2 BD 1 BA Duplex with large yard and storage - This mid-century brick rambler with unfinished basement has a large fenced back yard, covered parking and an updated bathroom and kitchen. The home also has lots of storage and a washer and dryer.

Conveniently located near highland drive and 5500 South, this unit is perfect wherever you need to go. The home has central air and gas heat and newer appliances as well as a washer and dryer in the basement.

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS:
* FASTEST WAY To schedule a showing is to visit our online scheduling system at GorillaRents.com or please call our showing hotline (DAY OR NIGHT) at 801.523.6900, option 1 or visit MaxfieldRents.com.
* Clicking on "Send Tour Request" or "More Info" from a website like Zillow, REALTOR.com, or any other website will not schedule an appointment.

SMALL PETS CONSIDERED UNDER 35LBS
Small Pets Considered with additional deposit and monthly pet fee. Small pets are defined as pets under 35 lbs and must be spayed or neutered.

UTILITIES:
* Utilities are in addition to rent and billed either by Utility or Landlord when the Utility cannot be placed in the name of the Tenant.

YARD CARE:
* Basic Yard Maintenance is included.

SMOKING OR VAPING POLICY:
* Smoking and vaping are NOT allowed in or on the property

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
* Our Standard Security Deposit requirement is $1500
* This unit now offers the option of a DEPOSIT-FREE Bond. For more details please contact the Property Manager after you have applied for the unit.

TENANT MONTHLY RECURRING CHARGES:
* Advertised Rent
* Any Utilities not paid for by Landlord (utilities vary by property and tenant usage)
* Resident Benefit Package (RBP) $75

RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE (RBP)
* RBP is $60 per month:
* Washer and Dryer Included
* RBP includes Property DAMAGE LIABILITY WAIVER (PDLW). We require residents to maintain a $100,000 PDLW for accidental damage arising from fire, smoke, explosion, water discharge, or sewer back up caused by negligent acts or omissions. Personal renter’s insurance is recommended by not required.
* We provide Standard HVAC filters through the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program
* We provide FREE ACH Online Payments and the ability to pay by credit card for a small fee.
* We provide a way for rent to be paid at 7-Eleven or CVS Pharmacy.
* We provide a FREE resident portal app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play where you can access your account 24/7, submit maintenance requests and communicate with us.
* We also provide 5 year document storage of all leases and maintenance logs.
* We provide easy maintenance scheduling and an emergency hotline.
?
All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and subject to change.

Property offered through Maxfield Property Management.

We Do Business According to the Fair Housing Law.

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Rental properties are offered to the public for leasing in compliance with all state and federal housing laws, including but not limited to, any federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicap or familial status.
* We understand that some tenants may have credit issues. Our credit policy states that we work with tenants to find options and solutions that work for the owner and the tenant. For more information please visit www.GorillaRents.com/qualify
* Most of our properties require that all applicant(s) combined gross income be at minimum 3x the monthly rent amount. For example, if the rent amount is $1,000 per month, the minimum combined incomes of all applicants would need to be no less than $3,000. In case you were wondering, that’s gross wages…aka before taxes. In some situations, such as students, you may be asked to provide supplemental income sources, or asset statements (including 401K, savings, etc.)?

APPLICATION PROCESS AND FEES:
* To apply please visit www.GorillaRents.com and click on the APPLY NOW button for the property you wish to apply for.
* Each applicant must pay a $35 non-refundable application fee.
* Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
* Applications are time-stamped and will be considered in the order received and once all applicants have applied with all required information.
* Applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis and the property is offered to the first approved applicant.
* A $95 one time Lease Initiation Fee per adult over 18 is due at lease signing.
* A $95 one time Pet Initiation Fee per pet is due at lease signing, if applicabple, in addition to the additional deposit required.
* Fees are non-refundable.
* Deposits are refundable and subject to the Statement of Disposition Accounting at Lease End.

(RLNE5855868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

