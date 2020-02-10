1944 E 5600 S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Mid-Century Cottonwood Utah 2 BD 1 BA Duplex with large yard and storage - This mid-century brick rambler with unfinished basement has a large fenced back yard, covered parking and an updated bathroom and kitchen. The home also has lots of storage and a washer and dryer.



Conveniently located near highland drive and 5500 South, this unit is perfect wherever you need to go. The home has central air and gas heat and newer appliances as well as a washer and dryer in the basement.



SMALL PETS CONSIDERED UNDER 35LBS

Small Pets Considered with additional deposit and monthly pet fee. Small pets are defined as pets under 35 lbs and must be spayed or neutered.



UTILITIES:

* Utilities are in addition to rent and billed either by Utility or Landlord when the Utility cannot be placed in the name of the Tenant.



YARD CARE:

* Basic Yard Maintenance is included.



SMOKING OR VAPING POLICY:

* Smoking and vaping are NOT allowed in or on the property



* Our Standard Security Deposit requirement is $1500

* This unit now offers the option of a DEPOSIT-FREE Bond. For more details please contact the Property Manager after you have applied for the unit.



* Resident Benefit Package (RBP) $75



* RBP is $60 per month:

* Washer and Dryer Included

* RBP includes Property DAMAGE LIABILITY WAIVER (PDLW). We require residents to maintain a $100,000 PDLW for accidental damage arising from fire, smoke, explosion, water discharge, or sewer back up caused by negligent acts or omissions. Personal renter’s insurance is recommended by not required.

* We provide Standard HVAC filters through the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program

* We provide FREE ACH Online Payments and the ability to pay by credit card for a small fee.

* We provide a way for rent to be paid at 7-Eleven or CVS Pharmacy.

* We provide a FREE resident portal app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play where you can access your account 24/7, submit maintenance requests and communicate with us.

* We also provide 5 year document storage of all leases and maintenance logs.

* We provide easy maintenance scheduling and an emergency hotline.

