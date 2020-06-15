10911 North Marsala Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

GREAT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Available Immediately! - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent! There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a nice sized laundry room. There is a formal living room or office, and large open kitchen family room area. Beautiful cabinets and granite countertops throughout. All the rooms in the townhouse are very large. There are many upgrades throughout the townhouse. There is a nice covered balcony to enjoy summer evenings! There is a 2 car garage, central air conditioning. The clubhouse has a resort-style swimming pool, state of the art theater, exercise room, game room and lounge area.



