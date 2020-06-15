All apartments in Highland
10911 North Marsala Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

10911 North Marsala Drive

10911 Marsala Drive · (801) 763-1801
Location

10911 Marsala Drive, Highland, UT 84003

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10911 North Marsala Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2054 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
GREAT TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Available Immediately! - Beautiful Townhouse for Rent! There are 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, as well as a nice sized laundry room. There is a formal living room or office, and large open kitchen family room area. Beautiful cabinets and granite countertops throughout. All the rooms in the townhouse are very large. There are many upgrades throughout the townhouse. There is a nice covered balcony to enjoy summer evenings! There is a 2 car garage, central air conditioning. The clubhouse has a resort-style swimming pool, state of the art theater, exercise room, game room and lounge area.

(RLNE1907542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

