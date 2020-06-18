10863 North Sandstone Way

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse bbq/grill

Beautiful Townhouse for Rent in Highland UT! - Move into this beautiful, Newer Townhome the first part of June! This beautiful townhouse has tons of upgrades! It is located in Highland close to shopping, dining and easy freeway access. It is located in the Highland Vista Townhouse community. The wonderful townhouse was constructed in 2019. On the main floor, there is a beautiful kitchen, with all appliances included. This is a big open living floor plan. Outside the oversized sliding door, you do have a private backyard for BBQ’s! There is a ton of storage, and a half bathroom on the main floor as well. Upstairs there are 3 VERY large bedrooms, a main bathroom and laundry room. There is a master bathroom, with separate shower and tub. There are two vanities as well and a beautiful walk in closet. There is a 2-car garage and unfinished basement.

There is a splash pad within walking distance, as well as shopping and eating establishments. There is a club house that can be used by community residents. This property is very close to a couple of golf courses and American Fork Canyon. Please call us at 801-763-1801.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726325)