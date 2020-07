Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony carpet Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed

Highly sophisticated luxury townhomes designed to complement your lifestyle, Solameer is a community offering the most up-to-date technology and innovative designs in a comfortable and functional home. Enjoy a quiet residential setting with resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, pool with outdoor jacuzzi, cardio/fitness center and so much more! In each of the four spacious floor plans you will find fully- equipped designer kitchens, central air, private walk out patios, and attached garages. Here at Solameer, you will find everything you need in a comfortable place to call home.