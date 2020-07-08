188 West 1000 South

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance air conditioning internet access

This condo has a beautiful open floor plan with 11-foot ceilings. This one of a kind apartment unit is located in beautiful Heber Valley. This will not last long!!



RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)



Includes the following:



• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High-Speed Internet

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



Benefits of living in The District at Valley Station:

• Pet-friendly ($250 Non-refundable Deposit and monthly animal fee)

• Washer/Dryer Hookups

• Beautiful Views

• Close to several recreation areas



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 7/17/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

