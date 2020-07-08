All apartments in Heber
188 West 1000 South
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

188 West 1000 South

188 W 1000 S · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

188 W 1000 S, Heber, UT 84032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,345

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Please visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for the rental.

This condo has a beautiful open floor plan with 11-foot ceilings. This one of a kind apartment unit is located in beautiful Heber Valley. This will not last long!!

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

Benefits of living in The District at Valley Station:
• Pet-friendly ($250 Non-refundable Deposit and monthly animal fee)
• Washer/Dryer Hookups
• Beautiful Views
• Close to several recreation areas

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 7/17/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 West 1000 South have any available units?
188 West 1000 South has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 188 West 1000 South have?
Some of 188 West 1000 South's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 West 1000 South currently offering any rent specials?
188 West 1000 South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 West 1000 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 West 1000 South is pet friendly.
Does 188 West 1000 South offer parking?
No, 188 West 1000 South does not offer parking.
Does 188 West 1000 South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 West 1000 South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 West 1000 South have a pool?
No, 188 West 1000 South does not have a pool.
Does 188 West 1000 South have accessible units?
No, 188 West 1000 South does not have accessible units.
Does 188 West 1000 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 West 1000 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 West 1000 South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 188 West 1000 South has units with air conditioning.
