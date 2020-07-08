188 West 1000 South

Amenities
Please visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for the rental.
This condo has a beautiful open floor plan with 11-foot ceilings. This one of a kind apartment unit is located in beautiful Heber Valley. This will not last long!!
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following:
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas
Benefits of living in The District at Valley Station:
• Pet-friendly ($250 Non-refundable Deposit and monthly animal fee)
• Washer/Dryer Hookups
• Beautiful Views
• Close to several recreation areas
*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 7/17/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.