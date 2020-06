Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the Ranches. Open floor plan, stainless steel appliances. Nice large Master bedroom with double sided fireplace. Easy access to SR73 and 2100 N. Close to the Silicon Slopes, shopping center and restaurants. 4 month lease available.



No Smoking; No Pets



Renters Insurance Required



**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**



