Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

8202 N Boulder Ln

8202 N Boulder Ln · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8202 N Boulder Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8202 N Boulder Ln · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Charming Porters Crossing Town-home in Eagle Mountain - NOW AVAILABLE! - ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
1-Car Attached Garage
1-Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:

Porter's Crossing is a beautiful community located in the Ranches Development in Eagle Mountain, UT. Those living in Porter's Crossing enjoy beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountains and Utah Lake. Porter's Crossing is located within walking distance of several businesses, and just a 15 minute drive to I-15.

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4514637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8202 N Boulder Ln have any available units?
8202 N Boulder Ln has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8202 N Boulder Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8202 N Boulder Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 N Boulder Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8202 N Boulder Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Mountain.
Does 8202 N Boulder Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8202 N Boulder Ln does offer parking.
Does 8202 N Boulder Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8202 N Boulder Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 N Boulder Ln have a pool?
No, 8202 N Boulder Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8202 N Boulder Ln have accessible units?
No, 8202 N Boulder Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 N Boulder Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8202 N Boulder Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8202 N Boulder Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8202 N Boulder Ln has units with air conditioning.

