Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4292 East Cotton Drive

4292 E Cotton Dr · (801) 763-1801
Location

4292 E Cotton Dr, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4292 East Cotton Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2069 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful Townhouse could be your new home! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! - Well maintained, NEWER townhouse in Eagle Mountain, available for immediate occupancy. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms, with a large master bedroom and separate master bath. There is a huge kitchen and dining area with an open family room. There is a large closet by the front door, and a half bathroom. The laundry room is on the upper floor, by the bedrooms, including a NEW washer/dryer set. This makes it convenient for doing laundry. There is a 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard. The basement is unfinished, which is a GREAT place for storing anything extra you may have. The home has a soft water unit.

There is a community pool, clubhouse and park. The owner pays the HOA fee, but you have access to the wonder pool and clubhouse. GREAT views of the Utah Lake and the mountains!
NO PETS and NO SMOKING! Great neighborhood and very close to schools. Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy freeway access. Don’t miss out on this one!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4488009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4292 East Cotton Drive have any available units?
4292 East Cotton Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4292 East Cotton Drive have?
Some of 4292 East Cotton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4292 East Cotton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4292 East Cotton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4292 East Cotton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4292 East Cotton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Mountain.
Does 4292 East Cotton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4292 East Cotton Drive does offer parking.
Does 4292 East Cotton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4292 East Cotton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4292 East Cotton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4292 East Cotton Drive has a pool.
Does 4292 East Cotton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4292 East Cotton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4292 East Cotton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4292 East Cotton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4292 East Cotton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4292 East Cotton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
