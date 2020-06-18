4292 East Cotton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

This Beautiful Townhouse could be your new home! MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!!!!!!!!!! - Well maintained, NEWER townhouse in Eagle Mountain, available for immediate occupancy. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms, with a large master bedroom and separate master bath. There is a huge kitchen and dining area with an open family room. There is a large closet by the front door, and a half bathroom. The laundry room is on the upper floor, by the bedrooms, including a NEW washer/dryer set. This makes it convenient for doing laundry. There is a 2 car garage and a fenced in backyard. The basement is unfinished, which is a GREAT place for storing anything extra you may have. The home has a soft water unit.



There is a community pool, clubhouse and park. The owner pays the HOA fee, but you have access to the wonder pool and clubhouse. GREAT views of the Utah Lake and the mountains!

NO PETS and NO SMOKING! Great neighborhood and very close to schools. Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy freeway access. Don’t miss out on this one!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4488009)