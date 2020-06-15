All apartments in Eagle Mountain
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7

3585 East Rock Creek Road · (801) 473-8388
Location

3585 East Rock Creek Road, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN THE RANCHES!!! - Freshly painted LIKE NEW!!! Located in great and welcoming neighborhood in the Ranches. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath condo is AVAILABLE NoW AND A MUST SEE!!! It comes with a Heated Pool & Spa, Fitness Area, Clubhouse and Playground. Very close to schools, Hiking & Biking Trails, Golf Course and Recreation.

CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SpoaTYZK2DU

Available Now!
-Minimum credit score of 600
-Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
-No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
-Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
-Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
-No evictions within the last 8 years
-Criminal background will be checked
-Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
-No smoking.
-No pets.

Call or text Olga for showings at 801-885-4181 (Monday - Friday, during business hours).
Evolve Real Estate and Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 have any available units?
3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 have?
Some of 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 currently offering any rent specials?
3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 pet-friendly?
No, 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eagle Mountain.
Does 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 offer parking?
No, 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 does not offer parking.
Does 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 have a pool?
Yes, 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 has a pool.
Does 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 have accessible units?
No, 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 does not have units with air conditioning.
