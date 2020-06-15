Amenities

gym pool playground clubhouse hot tub

3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN THE RANCHES!!! - Freshly painted LIKE NEW!!! Located in great and welcoming neighborhood in the Ranches. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath condo is AVAILABLE NoW AND A MUST SEE!!! It comes with a Heated Pool & Spa, Fitness Area, Clubhouse and Playground. Very close to schools, Hiking & Biking Trails, Golf Course and Recreation.



CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SpoaTYZK2DU



Available Now!

-Minimum credit score of 600

-Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

-No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

-Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

-Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

-No evictions within the last 8 years

-Criminal background will be checked

-Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

-No smoking.

-No pets.



Call or text Olga for showings at 801-885-4181 (Monday - Friday, during business hours).

Evolve Real Estate and Management



