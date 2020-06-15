Amenities
3585 E Rock Creek Rd Unit E-7 Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN THE RANCHES!!! - Freshly painted LIKE NEW!!! Located in great and welcoming neighborhood in the Ranches. This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath condo is AVAILABLE NoW AND A MUST SEE!!! It comes with a Heated Pool & Spa, Fitness Area, Clubhouse and Playground. Very close to schools, Hiking & Biking Trails, Golf Course and Recreation.
CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SpoaTYZK2DU
Available Now!
-Minimum credit score of 600
-Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
-No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
-Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
-Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
-No evictions within the last 8 years
-Criminal background will be checked
-Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
-No smoking.
-No pets.
Call or text Olga for showings at 801-885-4181 (Monday - Friday, during business hours).
Evolve Real Estate and Management
