84 Manila Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful Family Home In Excellent Location! - 84 E Manila Dr, Draper, UT 84020



$2,895 / Month



5 Beds,

4.5 Baths,

3350 SQ FT



Open concept kitchen/living room,

Spacious bedrooms,

Vaulted ceilings,

Beautiful tile and hardwood floors,

Firepit in Backyard,

Built in Stereo System,

Stainless Steel Appliances: Dishwasher, Fridge, Gas Stove, and Microwave all included,

Washer and dryer hookups (electric),



2 car garage + Driveway for Parking,

Fully enclosed yard,

Excellent Views of the Valley,



Tenants responsible for all utilities,

Tenants are responsible for Yard,



1 pet under 30 lbs allowed with $400 pet deposit and $50 in pet rent per month,



12 Month Lease Available w/ Option to Renew,



Rent $2,895.00,

Security Deposit $2000 with $1700 Refundable,

$45 Application fee per applicant,

Credit/Criminal Checks,



Available June 1, 2020,



TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488



*This property is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.



(RLNE4779123)