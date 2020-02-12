All apartments in Draper
Find more places like 84 Manila Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Draper, UT
/
84 Manila Dr.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

84 Manila Dr.

84 E Manilla Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Draper
See all
Mountain Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

84 E Manilla Dr, Draper, UT 84020
Mountain Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful Family Home In Excellent Location! - 84 E Manila Dr, Draper, UT 84020

$2,895 / Month

5 Beds,
4.5 Baths,
3350 SQ FT

Open concept kitchen/living room,
Spacious bedrooms,
Vaulted ceilings,
Beautiful tile and hardwood floors,
Firepit in Backyard,
Built in Stereo System,
Stainless Steel Appliances: Dishwasher, Fridge, Gas Stove, and Microwave all included,
Washer and dryer hookups (electric),

2 car garage + Driveway for Parking,
Fully enclosed yard,
Excellent Views of the Valley,

Tenants responsible for all utilities,
Tenants are responsible for Yard,

1 pet under 30 lbs allowed with $400 pet deposit and $50 in pet rent per month,

12 Month Lease Available w/ Option to Renew,

Rent $2,895.00,
Security Deposit $2000 with $1700 Refundable,
$45 Application fee per applicant,
Credit/Criminal Checks,

Available June 1, 2020,

TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488

*This property is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

(RLNE4779123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Manila Dr. have any available units?
84 Manila Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Draper, UT.
What amenities does 84 Manila Dr. have?
Some of 84 Manila Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Manila Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
84 Manila Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Manila Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Manila Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 84 Manila Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 84 Manila Dr. does offer parking.
Does 84 Manila Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Manila Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Manila Dr. have a pool?
No, 84 Manila Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 84 Manila Dr. have accessible units?
No, 84 Manila Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Manila Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Manila Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Manila Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Manila Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way
Draper, UT 84020
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy
Draper, UT 84020
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd
Draper, UT 84020
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane
Draper, UT 84020
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl
Draper, UT 84020
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr
Draper, UT 84020
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South
Draper, UT 84020

Similar Pages

Draper 1 BedroomsDraper 2 Bedrooms
Draper Apartments with ParkingDraper Dog Friendly Apartments
Draper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

River ViewDraper Historic District
Mountain Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College