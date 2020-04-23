All apartments in Draper
14291 S Side Hill Lane
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

14291 S Side Hill Lane

14291 Side Hill Lane · (801) 210-9961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14291 Side Hill Lane, Draper, UT 84020
Mountain Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2308 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
online portal
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Draper townhouse is a must see!! It comes with all stainless steel appliances. A fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Recently updated carpets and laminate flooring installed. Community includes a playgrounds and is close to schools, shopping and much more. Home is a must see. Ask about our Deposit Free Program and call today!

THE BASICS
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Schedule a Viewing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/14291-s-side-hill-lane?p=Company
- Available Date: 6/15/2020 (currently occupied)
- Parking: 2 Car Garage
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- No Pets Allowed
- No Utilities Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 316-1590

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Microwave (built-in), Playground, Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room, Family Room, W/D Hookups, Some Utilities Included, Stove/Oven, Garage (2car), Garage Opener, Yard, HOA Community, Disposal, Walk-In Closet, Dishwasher, New Property (< 5 years), New Flooring, New Paint, Dining Room, Guest Parking, Patio, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Cable Ready, Refrigerator, Basement (Unfinished), Forced Air Heating, Sprinklers (Auto), Central Air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14291 S Side Hill Lane have any available units?
14291 S Side Hill Lane has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14291 S Side Hill Lane have?
Some of 14291 S Side Hill Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14291 S Side Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14291 S Side Hill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14291 S Side Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14291 S Side Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Draper.
Does 14291 S Side Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14291 S Side Hill Lane does offer parking.
Does 14291 S Side Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14291 S Side Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14291 S Side Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 14291 S Side Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14291 S Side Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 14291 S Side Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14291 S Side Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14291 S Side Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14291 S Side Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14291 S Side Hill Lane has units with air conditioning.
