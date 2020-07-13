/
apartments with pool
126 Apartments for rent in Cottonwood Heights, UT with pool
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
23 Units Available
Brighton
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1318 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
6 Units Available
Butler West
Ascent in Cottonwood
1151 East 6720 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community. Lots of on-site upgrades including a pool with a hot tub, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Homes offer vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and a private balcony or patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Butler West
1926 E Brighton Ridge Dr
1926 7325 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2224 sqft
This fantastic upper unit features a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors! The rooms are spacious and let in tons of natural light, the bathrooms are full sized and tiled.
Results within 1 mile of Cottonwood Heights
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
South Union Fort
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Little Cottonwood
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
$
36 Units Available
South Union Fort
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Union Fort
959 E Spring Crest Ct #20
959 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
684 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom Condo East side Midvale - **Price reduced** This is a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo There is 1 covered parking. Amenities include clubhouse, tennis court and pool.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Union Fort
6779 S Sienna Park Lane
6779 Sienna Park Lane, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1396 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhome in amazing community - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM 3 Bed 2.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
High Point
8142 S Cottonwood Hills Cir Bldg 16
8142 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1680 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This incredible condo features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from 1300 East & Fort Union Blvd.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Union Fort
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Top Floor Ft. Union Condo 1br 1bath - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor apartment. Views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Holladay
6064 S 2075 E
6064 2075 East, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
This cute and cozy townhome features updated living spaces, a stove/oven, dishwasher, a refrigerator and covered parking spot. If you make this your home, you can enjoy plenty of amenities including, a pool, tennis courts, and a playground.
Results within 5 miles of Cottonwood Heights
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Edgemont
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,196
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
10 Units Available
Midvale Park
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,341
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:49am
32 Units Available
Jordan Station II
10464 S Jordan Gtwy, South Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
966 sqft
Welcome to Jordan Station Apartments! This beautiful community offers six different, pet friendly one and two bedroom apartment styles to choose from.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
23 Units Available
Murray North
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Murray North
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Sandy Civic Center
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Murray South
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$893
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
821 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Crescent White Willow
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Millcreek
Fox Point in Old Farm
514 E 4090 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
951 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Fox Point in Old Farm is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and two-bedrooms.
