Home
/
Cottonwood Heights, UT
/
Ascent in Cottonwood
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
Ascent in Cottonwood
1151 East 6720 South
·
(833) 273-8617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Cottonwood Heights
Butler West
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location
1151 East 6720 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
Butler West
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 120534 · Avail. now
$1,493
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft
Unit 115732 · Avail. now
$1,493
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft
Unit 120111 · Avail. now
$1,493
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft
See 3+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ascent in Cottonwood.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bocce court
business center
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee:
$40 Per Applicant
Deposit:
$200-1 Months Rent
Move-in Fees:
$199 Admin fee
Additional:
Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
limit:
2
Parking Details:
Assigned Carport: $20/month, Detached Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details:
Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Ascent in Cottonwood have any available units?
Ascent in Cottonwood has 6 units available starting at $1,493 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ascent in Cottonwood have?
Some of Ascent in Cottonwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Ascent in Cottonwood currently offering any rent specials?
Ascent in Cottonwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ascent in Cottonwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Ascent in Cottonwood is pet friendly.
Does Ascent in Cottonwood offer parking?
Yes, Ascent in Cottonwood offers parking.
Does Ascent in Cottonwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ascent in Cottonwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ascent in Cottonwood have a pool?
Yes, Ascent in Cottonwood has a pool.
Does Ascent in Cottonwood have accessible units?
No, Ascent in Cottonwood does not have accessible units.
Does Ascent in Cottonwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ascent in Cottonwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Ascent in Cottonwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ascent in Cottonwood has units with air conditioning.
