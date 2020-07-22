/
butler west
123 Apartments for rent in Butler West, Cottonwood Heights, UT
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
17 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 22 at 12:04 PM
6 Units Available
Ascent in Cottonwood
1151 East 6720 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community. Lots of on-site upgrades including a pool with a hot tub, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Homes offer vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and a private balcony or patio.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
1553 East 6670 South
1553 6670 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1824 sqft
1553 East 6670 South Available 08/04/20 Great 4 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood Heights - **No Smoking/No Pets. Wonderful home in Cottonwood Heights area. Remodeled kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7053 S 1620 E
7053 1620 East, Cottonwood Heights, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2256 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This amazing home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Fort Union Blvd, Cottonwood Canyons & I-215.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
26 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1318 sqft
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
16 Units Available
Icon 9700
9678 Kalina Way, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,185
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1352 sqft
Just minutes from area parks, ski resorts, and high-tech employers. On-site clubhouse, infinity edge pool, and outdoor kitchen. Apartments offer CORT Furniture rentals, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
3 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$901
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 12:07 PM
22 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
26 Units Available
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Top Floor Ft. Union Condo 1br 1bath - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor apartment. Views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
959 E Spring Crest Ct #20
959 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
684 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom Condo East side Midvale - **Price reduced** July Rent Free This is a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo There is 1 covered parking. Amenities include clubhouse, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
6779 S Sienna Park Lane
6779 Sienna Park Lane, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1396 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhome in amazing community - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM 3 Bed 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7172 S 2300 E
7172 2300 East, Cottonwood Heights, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2200 sqft
This 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house is located in a quiet neighborhood in the Cottonwood/Midvale area. The home includes a fireplace in the family room and storage area. Easy access to I-215 and Highland Drive and is just off of Fort Union Blvd.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6954 S 880 E
6954 880 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2440 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This gorgeous townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Fort Union Blvd, I-215 & many restaurants! It offers 3 bedrooms and 3
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
6875 Hillside Village Cir.
6875 Hillside Village Circle, Cottonwood Heights, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2244 sqft
Beautiful updated home in the perfect location. Just minutes from mountain ski resorts, freeway systems, shopping and restaurants. Enjoy wonderful mountain views from your private terrace deck and backyard.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1877 Monterey Dr.
1877 Monterey Drive, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
Located minutes away from Big Cottonwood canyon! This oversized townhome has 3 beds, 3.5 half baths and just over 2300 sq ft of living space! The community has a pool, clubhouse, and Sports court as well.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
7246 Milne Lane
7246 Milne Lane, Cottonwood Heights, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
885 sqft
Cozy & stream-side mother-in-law 2bed/1bath minutes tucked in urban Midvale! Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.
Last updated July 22 at 12:36 PM
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
19 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
4 Units Available
The Park at City Center
213 W Civic Center Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,292
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to freeways, shopping, dining, and more. Apartments have updated kitchens, glass tile backsplash, and dual bathroom vanities. Community offers theater room, business center, pool, and more.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
14 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$922
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
35 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,192
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
