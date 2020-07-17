7246 Milne Lane

Amenities
Cozy & stream-side mother-in-law 2bed/1bath minutes tucked in urban Midvale!
Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!
Perks
-All utilities included (water, sewer, trash, electric, gas, internet)!!
-Recently renovated & updated appliances.
-Option to remain fully or partially furnished.
-Fireplace.
-Shared yard spaces & stream-side seating.
-Plush carpeting in living spaces.
-Open concept kitchen.
-Natural light throughout.
-Stackable laundry hookups.
-Ample storage space and cabinetry.
-Long driveway parking with two entrances & covered parking.
-Landscaping included.
-Minutes from popular retail & eateries, freeway access, and hiking trails/parks.
-NO PETS ALLOWED.
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum, no felonies, and no evictions
*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.