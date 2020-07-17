All apartments in Cottonwood Heights
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

7246 Milne Lane

7246 Milne Lane · (801) 903-2992
Location

7246 Milne Lane, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Cozy & stream-side mother-in-law 2bed/1bath minutes tucked in urban Midvale!

Please TEXT Sonia at 801.903.2992 with your name and desired property for fastest response and to come see your new home!

Perks
-All utilities included (water, sewer, trash, electric, gas, internet)!!
-Recently renovated & updated appliances.
-Option to remain fully or partially furnished.
-Fireplace.
-Shared yard spaces & stream-side seating.
-Plush carpeting in living spaces.
-Open concept kitchen.
-Natural light throughout.
-Stackable laundry hookups.
-Ample storage space and cabinetry.
-Long driveway parking with two entrances & covered parking.
-Landscaping included.
-Minutes from popular retail & eateries, freeway access, and hiking trails/parks.
-NO PETS ALLOWED.
-Requirements: 620 credit minimum, no felonies, and no evictions

*Square footage is approximated and all features are subject to change.
*Property must be seen in-person, no sight unseen move-ins.
*Our Company follows all Fair-Housing Rules and Guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

